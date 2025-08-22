‘Next Generation’ Players Separate themselves from Colleagues 

Junior players under the age of 16 who were tapped to play in the Zenith Bank Next Generation Masters which ended in Lagos last week are making solid statements to their colleagues at the SNEPCo Junior Championships taking place at the MKO Sports Arena in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Goodnews Aina from the Ekiti-based Lekmak Tennis Academy who proved that her victory over National No.1, Khadijat Mohammed at the Central Bank Senior Championships was no fluke by winning the Next Generation Masters, started the rout by beating Sarah Adisa from Ondo State 9-0 and Abiodun Temiloluwa from Ogun State 9-0 in round robin group matches.

Gloria Samuel, Aina’s teammate, followed with 9-4 and 9-1 victories over Success Godwin from Lagos and Wuraola Ziyyadat from Ogun State respectively. Not to be outdone, Favour James, from the GEUF Tennis Academy in Uyo beat Godwin 9-3 and Wuraola 9-1 in pro-set round robin matches in the same group.

The next Generation boys at the tournament towed a similar path.

Yohana Yakubu from Abuja thumped Paul Adebisi from Ekiti 9-0 and then

Oduwaiye Sunkanmi from Abeokuta by the same score. Seyi Ogunsakin from Lekmak also handed out 9-0 scores to Wasiu Akindele and Okikioluwa Soyinka both from Abeokuta.

Joel Michael was not left out as he beat a very determined, homeboy Beloved Oluwande 9-3 but handed a 9-0 bagel to his team mate Shogbala Iseoluwa.

The last round robin matches to determine semifinal places took place late Thursday while the semifinal matches, which organisers say will be explosive because it will feature some Next Gen players playing against themselves for places in the finals, will take place today (Friday).

The grand finale of the tournament which features competitions in three age groups – boys and girls 12s, 14s and 16s – will take place on Saturday starting from 12 noon.