NCAA Introduces New Laws on the Use of Mobile Devices  

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Following recent unruly behaviours of air passengers at Nigerian airports, the Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt. Chris Najomo has said all mobile phones must be switched off during takeoff and landing of an aircraft in Nigeria.

He said the flight mode option was longer acceptable in Nigeria with immediate effect.

Rising from an emergency meeting of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee (NSASC) and Stakeholders Meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, Najomo said deeper synergy between all aviation stakeholders must be encouraged to stem unruly passenger behaviour and safety.

He noted that as a takeaway and to avoid ambiguity and confusion, all mobile phones, and other portable electric devices should be switched off during the critical stage of flight on all Nigerian airlines. Switched off. “Nothing like flight mode any longer” he stated.

According to him, Nigerian air operators are therefore required to amend their operator’s manual to reflect this requirement and submit to the NCAA for approval” he further stated.

“This has put to end to spate of passengers refusing to turn off their phones during take-off and landing on the guise, they’ve put the phones on flight mode,” Najomo said.

He warned that unruly behaviour in the industry cannot be tolerated. “Henceforth, things wouldn’t be as usual. If you are unruly, you are unruly. From category one to category four, will be taken care of henceforth,” he added.