  • Friday, 22nd August, 2025

Man City vs Spurs Headlines Premier League Live on  Supersport

Sport | 13 seconds ago

The Premier League returns with its second matchday after delivering action on its opening weekend. All the action will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.

Today, the season’s first London derby will see West Ham host Chelsea. The match kicks off at 8 pm. The Hammers are still smarting from their 3–0 defeat to Sunderland, while Chelsea will be eager to register their first win after a goalless game with Crystal Palace. 

Saturday’s early kick-off will see Manchester City host Tottenham at 12:30 pm. Pep Guardiola’s side demolished Wolves 4–0 on the opening day. Spurs will arrive with confidence from their commanding 3–0 win over Burnley. 

At 5.30 pm, Arsenal will welcome Leeds. The Gunners edged past Manchester United with a 1–0 victory at Old Trafford last weekend, and they’ll be keen to keep the momentum, while newly-promoted Leeds look to shock the league and build on their 1-0 victory over Everton.

On Sunday,  Fulham host Manchester United at 4:30 pm. United are licking their wounds after that narrow defeat to Arsenal, while Fulham are eyeing a big scalp at Craven Cottage to assert themselves early in the campaign.

The action climaxes on Monday night when Newcastle host Liverpool at 8:00 pm. The Reds opened with a thrilling 4–2 win over Bournemouth, and Newcastle will be desperate to rise to the occasion after a disappointing goalless draw against Villa.

Every match will be shown live on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv. Ch. 203). The season may just be starting, but rivalries, redemption, and title ambitions are already shaping the story you don’t want to miss.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.