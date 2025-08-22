LP Lawmakers Urge Anambra Govt to Prosecute Those Who Assaulted Corper

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





The Anambra State Labour Party Caucus in the National Assembly, has called on the state government and the Nigeria Police to bring to book, perpetrators of the violent attack against a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Miss Jennifer Elohor.

The lawmakers described the recent incident captured in a viral video as a heinous, cruel, and criminal act that flagrantly violated the laws of the land.

In a statement in Awka, the caucus which consisted of two senators and five House of Representatives members, said the Anambra State Government must take immediate action to protect the peace and security of residents and visitors by holding their agents accountable and responsible.

“We can wager a bet that, but for public outcry over the matter, the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration would have, as in several other incidents, simply swept the dastardly act under the carpet.

“The recourse to jungle tactics, one of which led to the brazen assault on the Corp member was inhuman and barbaric and is hereby condemned in its entirety.

“The caucus as a responsible and law abiding forum does not support criminality, but is seriously amazed that vigilante services in Anambra State are beginning to take over the functions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Police, such that they now have the effrontery to burst into female Corpers Lodge to brutalise and strip ladies naked, all under the guise of fighting crime.

“The impunity and lawlessness of this contraction called Agunechemba is well documented and must, therefore, be checked before it further gets out of hand.

“The violent attack was heinous, cruel, and criminal, violating the laws of the land. The Anambra State Government must, therefore, take immediate action to protect the peace and security of residents and visitors, by looking inwards to retrain the current band of rogue agents which currently populate the security outfit.

“We demand immediate and comprehensive investigation and those found culpable must be brought to book to act as deterrent to others.

“In fact, it is our contention that since no one can be an impartial arbiter in his own case, we urge the Police to take over investigations into the matter, so as to ensure that justice is done to all concerned.

“In saner climes, the offending Agunechemba operatives long ought to be in the custody of the Police, instead of undergoing interrogation by their bosses. Can cockroaches ever expect to get justice in a court presided over by a hen?”

The forum said the same operatives were the ones used by the Anambra State government in prosecuting the August 16 by-election in favour of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), with the hope of replicating same in the November governorship election.

The statement was signed by Senators Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, Hon. Ozodinobi George, Hon. Afam Ogene, Hon. Idu Emeka, Hon. Oby Orogbu, Hon. Uche Okonkwo and Hon. Anekwe Peter.