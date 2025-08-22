ATOPCON Seeks Full Implementation of Urban Planning Law

Fidelis David in Akure





The Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON) on Thursday called for the full implementation of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning (NURP) Law of 1992, now CAP U2 LFN 2004, to address urban challenges like building collapses and flooding by establishing a coherent, legally-backed framework for physical planning across the country.

Speaking at the association’s Annual General Meeting in Akure, ATOPCON President Adebisi Adedire expressed deep concern over the minimal attention given to the legislative and institutional framework for physical planning in the country, urging government at all levels to prioritize urban planning to mitigate pressing urban planning challenges facing Nigeria cities.

According to him, legislation was vital because of the increased rate of illegal erection of structures across the country noting that it had become necessary to have a more responsive planning system in Nigeria.

Adedire equally advocated for the exclusive engagement of registered town planning consultants in the preparation of Estate Layout Plans and high-rise development applications, saying, “this will raise standards, and curtail the menace of quackery and haphazard developments.”

Besides, he said, “over the past year, our administration has made concerted efforts to reposition ATOPCON as a more visible, respected and impactful body in Nigeria’s planning and development space.”

On the induction of 55 new members, by the body, Adebisi said, “We are proud to have registered 45 new member firms. Notably, additional 55 members will be inducted today as well as a strong number of female member firms were observed, reflecting our exclusive drive to support and encourage women and young professionals.”

Also, the National President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Dr. Chime Ogbonna highlighted the neglect of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Decree 88 of 1992, now CAP U2 LFN 2004, which remains largely unimplemented at the federal level and undomesticated in many states.

Ogbonna, represented by Prof. Kingsley Ogboku, said the lack of implementation has led to a range of negative consequences, including uncoordinated development, proliferation of slums, mounting congestion among others.

“I refer specifically to the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Decree 88 of 1992, now CAP U2 LFN 2004. Over three decades since its enactment, this is remains either unimplemented at the federal level or undomesticated in many states. This situation is unacceptable.

“A robust urban and regional planning framework is the foundation for sustainable development, resilient infrastructure, and inclusive cities. Yet today, many states operate without planning laws, or rely on colonial-era or outdated edicts that do not reflect contemporary urban realities.

“The result is uncoordinated development, proliferation of slums, mounting congestion, environmental degradation, and social inequity. I want to state clearly that the full implementation of the Urban and Regional Planning Law of 1992 and its immediate domestication at the institutional enforcement at the state level must become a national priority.

“Without the backing of law, our profession is handicapped; without institutional enforcement, our plans remain on paper”, Ogbonna added.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Sunday Olajide, while wishing the participants a successful AGM, promised the state government led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will domesticate town planning laws to facilitate rapid urban development across the state.

Ondo State Chairman of ATOPCON, Lawrence Owoyemi, thanked the leadership of the association for the event, describing it as unprecedented and the first AGM of the body in the coastal state.

Meanwhile, the event featured the swearing-in of new national executive members led by Hekeem Gbadejo who will lead the association for another two years.