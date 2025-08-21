Varsity Mulls Technology-driven Classrooms for Enhanced Learning

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal University of Transportation Daura (FUTD) has integrated modern technology-driven teaching with plans to introduce smart classrooms to enhance learning amongst its students.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Umar Adam Katsayal, who disclosed this at the second matriculation ceremony of the institution, said it would also expand its virtual learning platforms.

“The university is integrating modern technology in teaching, with plans to introduce smart classrooms and expand virtual learning platforms”, Katsayal said during the matriculation of 529 students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

He explained that the university has planned to broaden its academic programmes to include smart transport systems, aviation technology, transportation security and sustainable urban mobility.

He added that the federal government-owned institution would also expand its laboratories, workshops, lecture halls, staff and students’ accommodations for effective and efficient learning to thrive.

He, however, said the university was nurturing professionals who will not only tackle the nation’s challenges in the transportation industry, but drive innovation, technological advancement and research.

In his address, the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, said the federal government was committed to producing Nigerian transport experts that will rejuvenate the sector for economic prosperity.

He said: “It is our hope and aspiration to produce graduates of the highest quality who can compete favorably with other graduates all over the world.”

He, therefore, admonished the 529 matriculating students to be committed to their studies and shun acts detrimental to their academic excellence, as well as, the core values of the university.