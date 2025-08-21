RMAFC Begins Remuneration Packages for Office Holders

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has commenced a review of remuneration packages for political, public and judicial office holders across the country.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit of the RMAFC, Mrs Maryam Yusuf.

The Chairman of the Remuneration and Monetisation Committee, RMAFC, Mr Mohammed Usman, disclosed this at a retreat organised by the commission in Kano.

Usman said that the importance of the assignment was for the growth of Nigeria’s governance structure.

According to him, the review is aimed at harmonising reports in the bid to review the remuneration packages for political, public and judicial office holders across the country.

“The effort is also a significant move towards the implementation of one of the commission`s core mandates,’’ he said.

The committee chairman said that the 1999 constitution (as amended) empowered the commission to determine appropriate remuneration for political, public and judicial office holders at all levels.

He noted that the commission had earlier taken some steps towards the review of the remuneration package to reflect prevailing economic realities.

“The RMAFC carefully considered a wide range of perspectives, including memoranda from stakeholders, public hearings and ministerial submissions, while also drawing from economic indicators and remuneration practices in other countries,” Usman said.

He explained that the review process was not only about figures but also about sustainability and affordability.

He added that the commission has equally analysed the capacity of the government to implement the review package, ensuring that recommendations remain fair, realistic and sustainable.

Usman said that the committee was directed to harmonise the earlier report and subsequent addendum into a single document, to provide a clear and comprehensive framework for implementation.

He appealed to members to bring their diverse experience and knowledge to bear, adding that the retreat would produce outcomes that were balanced and beneficial to all.

“I implore everyone to contribute towards achieving the purpose of our gathering, given our varied knowledge and wealth of experience.

“The retreat is expected to set a sustainable framework for political, public and judicial office holders’ remuneration in line with the mandate of the commission,” he said. (NAN)