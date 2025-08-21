Onwordi Urges Investigation into Viral Letter Suspending Him as Traditional Prime Minister of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Traditional Prime Minister of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom in Delta State, High Chief James Asika Onwordi, has called on the relevant authorities to investigate the source of a viral letter alleging his suspension from his traditional role in the kingdom.

The Onishe of Ubulu-Uku, while dismissing as fake the viral letter purporting that he had been suspended by His Royal Majesty, Agbogidi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze, the Obi of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, called on authorities to uncover the source of the misinformation and cautioned those attempting to destabilise the peace of the kingdom to desist henceforth.

High Chief Onwordi, in a counter statement, dismissed the letter in its entirety, describing it as baseless and a calculated attempt to sow confusion within the kingdom.

Describing the letter as “a caricature and a joke taken too far,” Chief Onwordi noted that it was allegedly signed by a person who holds no recognised position within the palace structure.

He explained, “To the best of my knowledge, the author of the letter is neither the Palace Secretary nor the Secretary to the Obi-in-Council of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom. He is also not a member of the Obi-in-Council, the Traditional Council of Aniocha South Local Government Area, or the wider Delta State traditional framework.”

Onwordi stressed that his position as the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku—the Traditional Prime Minister of the kingdom—is both historically established and legally recognised by the government.

He explained that he is a traditional chief duly certified and registered by the Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs in the Office of the Deputy Governor of Delta State.

“Furthermore, my office is explicitly provided for under the Traditional Rulers Council and Chiefs Law, 2008 of Delta State,” he said.

He added that the procedure for suspending or removing a traditional chief is clearly spelt out in Section 28 (1)(2)(3) of the law, and that no such process has ever been initiated against him.

Noting that the purported suspension letter lacks legitimacy and authority, Onwordi clarified that he enjoys a cordial and respectful relationship with His Royal Majesty, Obi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze.

According to him, “At no time has any issue been raised between myself and His Royal Majesty. I have not been summoned to any meeting, nor have I received any notice of complaint or disciplinary procedure. The claim of my suspension is simply not true.”

He urged the good people of the community, as well as the general public, to disregard the false publication and remain calm, assuring them that he will continue to perform his duties as Onishe without obstruction.

As Traditional Prime Minister, he has contributed significantly to peacebuilding, community development, youth empowerment, and the promotion of cultural heritage.

His leadership is not only grounded in law but also rooted in the enduring trust and respect of his people.

“I remain the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, and I will continue to serve diligently in that capacity,” he affirmed.