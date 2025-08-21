Mowe Golf Town to Open Experience Centre, Holds N500m African Art Exhibition

Funmi Ogundare

Mowe Golf Town, a new eco-luxury community designed around a 9-hole waterfront golf course, will on August 23, open its Experience Centre with a cultural and lifestyle showcase themed ‘ Mowe Golf Town Daycation’.

The project, developed by Legal City Homes and Properties in partnership with Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited, is positioned as a model for modern sustainable African living, blending eco-friendly residences, recreation and cultural heritage.

A major highlight of the launch will be a private African art exhibition valued at over N500 million, curated by Dayo Adetunmbi, CEO of Heavy Lifting Limited. The collection will feature works from celebrated artists including Bruce Onobrakpeya, David H. Dale, Abiodun Olaku and Kolade Oshinawo, underscoring the intersection of real estate and culture.

The Daycation event will also witness the unveiling of The Green Residences, a collection of smart, eco-friendly homes and the introduction of the Creek View Land offering, expanding investment opportunities within the community. Guests will enjoy curated leisure activities such as scooter rides, sip-and-paint sessions, and relaxation zones.

Speaking ahead of the opening, the Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of Legal City Homes and Properties, Labake Adetumbi, stated that the development represents a new direction for urban living.

“Mowe Golf Town is more than a residential community; it is an ecosystem that combines sustainability, culture and leisure to deliver long-term value for investors and comfort for residents,” Adetumbi said.

Located opposite Christopher University in Mowe, about 45 minutes from Lagos, the community, she noted, is designed to serve as both a residential hub and a leisure destination for city dwellers seeking comfort, recreation and modern green living.

She noted that the initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on sustainable cities, clean energy, climate action and responsible consumption.

“With its mix of golf, art, eco-friendly housing and cultural experiences, Mowe Golf Town is envisioned as a year-round destination for residents and visitors alike,” Adetumbi said.