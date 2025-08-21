Lagos Country Club President Harps on Unity, Good Governance

Chinedu Eze

The President of Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Mr. Seyi Adewunmi, has called for unity among members, as well as good governance that will lead to a prosperous Nigeria in the foreseeable future.

The president emphasised good governance as political activities begin to build ahead of the 2027 general election, saying that the club is committed to principles of good governance, not partisan politics, and insisting that the club is politically neutral.

Speaking at a gala night held to commemorate the club’s 76th anniversary, Adewunmi emphasized that the club would support only candidates who promote the public good.

While responding to questions from journalists, Adewunmi stated that: “The role of Lagos Country Club is to embrace good governance..

“Any candidate, any party, and anybody who would provide good governance for the common benefit of everybody in society is the person we’re going to support. We are not aligning to any political party; rather, we’re aligning to the principle of good governance.”

On Lagos Country Club and its future, he said: “The idea of the Lagos Country Club is for the club to continue in perpetuity. The vision of the forefathers was for it to exist endlessly. This club used to be a corner where pilots hung around before flying out of Nigeria. Eventually, they got this place as a permanent location, and ever since then, it has become a beehive of sporting and social activities—a fantastic platform for networking.”

He stressed that the club must evolve with society and remain governed by its constitution, saying, “Once you have a solid constitution, it guides the conduct of everything that we do around here. The constitution is superior to every member here.”

Also, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Aare Kola Oyefeso, praised the club’s evolution since its founding in 1949.

He said: “When we joined this club about 47 years ago, there was only one section—the bar. Now, we have 11 sections. No game is here except golf. This is one of the few true family clubs in Nigeria. Both husband and wife vote here, and children automatically become members when they turn 21.”

Commenting on the recent internal challenges that affected the club’s administration, Oyefeso urged members to remain united and respect the club’s constitution.

“Members should obey the constitution of the club, which is the club law that everyone must subscribe to. There are no challenges beyond any club. What matters is unity and staying true to what the founding fathers bequeathed to us,” he stated.

The gala night was the grand finale of a three-day celebration that included a Jumaat service, aerobics session, health walk, comedy night, and a thanksgiving service at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church.

The black-and-white-themed event, held at the esplanade in the club’s Ikeja GRA premises, was the climax of a three-day celebration attended by members, past presidents, royal fathers, and dignitaries from sister clubs, including Apapa Club, Ikoyi Club, and Ikeja Club. Wale Thompson and his band thrilled guests with live music.

