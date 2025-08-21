Katsina Revokes Operational Licences of Private, Community Schools

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has revoked the operational licences of both private and community schools across the 34 local government areas of the state.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Sani Danjuma Suleiman, the government ordered fresh applications for all the affected schools.

The government also reviewed the licence application, registration, annual renewal and school upgrade fees, but warned that the revised fees should not lead to increment in school fees of the affected schools without the ministry’s approval.

It, however, noted that the affected schools are expected to resume normal operations while the process of registration and renewal of the school licences is ongoing.

The statement read: “In light of these changes, all Private and Community Schools in Katsina State are directed to note the following:

“All existing licences for Private and Community Schools were terminated effective from 13th August 2025 approved by the State Executive Council.

“All Private and Community Schools should submit payment receipts for application and registration fees for new licences to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education via the Department of Private and Community Schools, based on school categorization.

“All payments must be made exclusively to the Katsina State Single Treasury Account: 0008978642 – KSBIR IGR COLLECTION, JAIZ BANK PLC.

“Schools are required to comply with these directives by making the necessary licensing fee payments to the designated account on or before 30th September 2025.”