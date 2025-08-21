Food Safety Critical to Consumer Health, Economic Growth, Says Lagos Govt

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government has said it is committed to protecting the health of its citizens, while encouraging greater collaboration among stakeholders to build a safer food ecosystem.



The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Dr. Olugbemiga Aina, stated this at the 3rd Food Safety Conference and Exhibition, organised by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), in collaboration with key stakeholders in the food sector, with the theme, “Food Safety: Science in Action.”



“Food safety is critical to consumer health and overall economic growth. I am confident that the outcomes of this conference will positively influence government policies and reshape stakeholders’ approach to food handling and safety,” Dr. Aina said.



He stressed that food safety is no longer an isolated concern but a shared responsibility across the entire value chain.



According to him, the conference should become a periodic event to sustain public awareness and ultimately inform government policy.

The General Manager of LASCOPA, Mr. Afolabi Solebo, emphasised that food safety requires the collective effort of regulators, producers, retailers, and consumers.



“Unsafe food does not only pose health risks but also undermines consumer confidence and economic stability. This conference is designed to deepen awareness and foster collaboration to ensure that food reaching consumers is safe, healthy, and nutritious,” Solebo stated.



Delivering a goodwill message, the Chairman of Kano State Consumer Protection Council, Dr. Umar Garbar, lauded LASCOPA for sustaining the initiative, noting that food safety is pivotal to Lagos State’s vision of achieving a healthy population and sustainable development.



He urged stakeholders to adopt global best practices, invest in food safety research, and strengthen enforcement to curb contamination and foodborne diseases.



He also called on LASCOPA to intensify vigilance against sharp practices that could endanger consumers.



The conference featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and exhibitions showcasing innovative food safety solutions. It drew participation from policymakers, industry experts, food scientists, entrepreneurs, and consumer rights advocates, all united by the goal of promoting a safer, healthier food system.