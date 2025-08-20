Osun APC Decries Governor Adeleke’s Prolonged US Stay

•Alleges gov spent over N6bn on international trips since assuming office

YinkaKolawole in Osogbo





The Osun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday slammed Governor AdemolaAdeleke over his lengthy stay in the United States, calling on him to return home and prioritise the governance of the state.

APC equally accused the governor of excessive spending on foreign travels, claiming that his administration has spent over N6 billion on international trips since his assumption of office in 2022.

APC alleged that Adeleke spent N3.1 billion on foreign trips in just the first half of 2025, N1.2 billion in 2024, and N753 million in 2023, without any significant foreign direct investment to show for it.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday in Osogbo by the state APC Chairman, TajudeenLawal, the party condemned what it described as the governor’s “carefree attitude” while vital issues in Osun remained unattended.

APC alleged that Adeleke, who had been out of the country for over a month, initially left the state quietly but later claimed he was in the U.S. to prepare for the wedding of his nephew, music star David Adeleke (popularly known as Davido).

According to the APC, “Although the wedding concluded weeks ago, the governor has remained in the U.S., justifying his prolonged stay by stating that he is holding meetings with potential investors.”

The party also questioned the credibility of the claims, citing a viral photograph that allegedly showed the governor in a casual setting with no signs of formal business engagements.

According to the APC chairman, “It is deeply troubling that while Osun faces pressing issues, Governor Adeleke is seen in informal environments abroad, claiming to be wooing investors.”

It said, “The image of a sitting governor playing drums in a U.S. clubhouse raises serious concerns about the seriousness of his leadership.”

In another travel-related concern, APC criticisedAdeleke for the state’s worsening security and employment situation.

The party cited the alleged withdrawal of local government workers from duty due to security fears and the unresolved status of thousands of job applicants who participated in a recruitment exercise initiated by the state government.

The statement said, “It is heartless to raise the hopes of over 32,000 job seekers, collect application fees, and then fail to follow through on employment promises.”

It added, “Governor Adeleke also holds the unenviable record of sacking 1,500 teachers without a single replacement in three years.”

The party urgeddAdeleke to demonstrate leadership by returning to the state and addressing the critical needs of the people.