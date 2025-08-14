NANPF Pays Tribute to Late Super Eagles’ Legend Sam Okwaraji

*Reaffirms commitment to players’ welfare, safety

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF) has commemorated the 36th anniversary of football legend, late Samuel Okwaraji, while also asserting its commitment to honouring his legacy through sustained efforts to improve players’ welfare and safety in the sport.

Okwaraji slumped and died on August 12, 1989 at the National Stadium, Lagos while representing the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier against Angola.

NANPF President, Sunday Abe, who spoke at a memorial event held in Okwaraji’s honour, underscored the association’s dedication to safeguarding the health, well-being, and rights of professional footballers across the country.

He said: “Samuel Okwaraji made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his country. His memory serves as a solemn reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive safety standards in Nigerian football.

“Beyond tributes, we are transforming this remembrance into action by prioritising Players’ welfare at every level of the game.”

Abe also added that NANPF had been actively collaborating with key stakeholders to enhance player welfare through better health screening protocols, emergency response systems, and comprehensive insurance coverage.

He said that the ongoing campaigns aim to educate footballers about their rights, access to medical care, and the importance of both physical and mental well-being.

“Player welfare is not a privilege — it is a right,” he emphasized. “As we honour Okwaraji, we also demand concrete steps to prevent such tragedies from ever happening again.”

Okwaraji’s death exposed serious shortcomings in on-field medical preparedness prompting Abe to renew NANPF’s call for greater investment by Nigerian football authorities in match-day medical infrastructure, including the deployment of qualified medical personnel and the enforcement of strict pre-competition health assessments for players.

“Every player who steps onto the pitch deserves the assurance that their safety is non-negotiable. The best way to honour Okwaraji’s legacy is not merely with words, but through lasting reforms,” Abe said.