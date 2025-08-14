FIRS Reaffirms Position as Performance-driven, People-focused Institution, Rewards Excellence Among Workforce

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reaffirmed its position as a performance-driven, people-focused institution by sustaining its culture of recognising and rewarding excellence among its workforce.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy, Collins Omokaro, said under the leadership of the Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji., the Service placed people at the heart of its strategy, recognising that staff commitment, morale, and professionalism are key drivers of national development.

According to the statement, this year’s Annual Performance Award & Retiree Send-Off Ceremony once again demonstrated that FIRS sees staff recognition not as a ceremonial gesture, but as a strategic tool for inspiring excellence, accountability, and innovation.

The statement said Adedeji had consistently emphasised that building an effective tax administration starts with building motivated people, adding, that by honouring both outstanding performers and long-serving retirees, the FIRS strengthens the values of integrity, professionalism, and dedication — values that translate directly into better taxpayer engagement, higher revenue performance, and ultimately, stronger national development outcomes.

“Every award, every handshake, every public ‘thank you’ is an investment in our nation’s future,” Dr. Adedeji was quoted in the stated. “When our people feel valued, they give their best, and when they give their best, the whole country benefits.”

In recent years, this people-centric approach has become the standard for FIRS management. Performance is measured not only by revenue figures but also by the quality of service delivered to taxpayers, the innovations introduced by staff, and the shared sense of mission across the Service.

“We believe by embedding recognition into its organisational culture, FIRS will continues to promote a work environment where excellence is expected, dedication is celebrated, and service to the nation is the highest calling. The result is a Service that is not only more efficient and innovative but also more deeply connected to the citizens and businesses it serves, the statement added.