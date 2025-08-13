Ikechukwu Urum: The New Face of Nigerian Fashion Storytelling

Some creatives work behind the scenes. Others quietly reshape the scene itself. Ikechukwu Urum is both. Equal parts stylist, cultural curator, and visual storyteller, he has built a career translating identity, history, and emotion into wearable art, and in the process, he’s helping define what Nigerian style means on a global stage.

It’s a journey that started humbly: a young boy unpicking his own clothes just to stitch them back together, experimenting with colour and proportion long before he knew what “costume design” even meant. That innate curiosity matured into styling small shoots, navigating fashion shows, and eventually entering the rarified space where film meets fashion.

While many know him for his cinematic work most recently as lead stylist and costumer for To Kill A Monkey, Urum’s influence extends far beyond the frame. He has a knack for bridging traditional Nigerian aesthetics with a cosmopolitan polish, creating looks that feel both rooted and relevant. “Storytelling is at the centre of everything,” he says. “Whether I’m dressing an actor for a courtroom scene or a personality for the red carpet, I want the clothes to carry history, attitude, and a point of view.”

That point of view is unmistakable. In To Kill A Monkey, he tapped Nigerian designers like Odio Mimonet, Hertunba, Isaac John, Yahaya, Uju Estelo and Draemp Studios to create pieces that carried cultural nuance while resonating with a global eye for detail. But even off set, Urum’s work is just as intentional, from editorial fashion spreads to event styling, his touch blends authenticity with drama, never sacrificing one for the other.

His approach is deeply collaborative. Actors, directors, designers, each is part of a creative dialogue where Urum acts as both interpreter and innovator. “You have to know when to listen and when to push,” he explains. “Sometimes my job is to protect the integrity of the story; other times, it’s to push the boundaries of what’s expected.”

For ThisDay Style’s discerning readers, Urum’s career reflects something vital: the emergence of a new class of Nigerian creatives who aren’t just producing work for the moment, but building a legacy for the culture. His styling isn’t about trends, it’s about perspective, an aesthetic confidence that tells the world, this is who we are, and this is how we see ourselves.

And as for what’s next? “I want to keep elevating how we present ourselves — in film, on the red carpet, in editorials. Nigerian fashion is limitless when we give it the respect, resources, and creativity it deserves,” he says.

With every look he curates, Ikechukwu Urum is making sure that respect isn’t just given — it’s demanded.