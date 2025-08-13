Ecobank Rewards Six Young Innovators with N20m in Competition

Nume Ekeghe

Six Nigerian innovators have emerged as the top winners in Ecobank Nigeria Limited’s InnovateX Competition, sharing a total of N20 million in cash prizes.

At the grand finale held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Lagos, Bukola Luka of Afrimetrics, Neighborly, and Feedipay clinched the top three spots in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) category, winning N3 million, N2 million, and N1 million respectively.

In the Creative category, ISIO took home N3 million, Leadforge received N2 million, and Zulana was awarded N1 million.

The winners emerged from a pool of 20 finalists who competed at the event.

In his opening remarks, Executive Director, Commercial and Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Kola Adeleke, said the InnovateX challenge reflects the bank’s commitment to shaping the future of African enterprise.

He said: “By equipping young creators and innovators with practical tools and opportunities, we empower them to transform their passion into scalable impact.

“It is more than just a competition; it is a comprehensive development platform offering hybrid bootcamps, expert-led pitching and business workshops, mentorship, international exposure, and a valuable opportunity to pitch to key stakeholders.

“I would like to begin by expressing our gratitude to our partner, Heave Ventures, for aligning with our vision and supporting this initiative. I also want to congratulate every participant, both those here physically and those joining virtually, for their dedication and determination in reaching this stage. Today, the top participants will share a prize pool of N20 million alongside recognition and growth opportunities from us and our partners. We are truly impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment shown by all participants.”

Chief Executive Officer of Heave Ventures, Mr. Abiodun Lawal, noted that the competition showcased the transformative potential of youth-led innovation.

“We believe that innovation is not only about technology; it is about people. On International Youth Day, we witnessed the true power of youth-driven innovation at the InnovateX 2025 Grand Finale in Lagos.

“From mobile applications that address real challenges to art and fashion brands, every idea shared on stage reminded us why this initiative matters. It affirmed our mission: to provide young talent with the platform, resources, and belief necessary to shape the future,” he said.