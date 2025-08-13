Dun & Bradstreet Wins Databricks Growth Data Partner Award

Dun & Bradstreet has been named the 2025 Databricks Growth Data Partner of the Year, earning top honors at the annual Data + AI Summit.

The award recognizes the company’s critical contributions to helping enterprises operationalize trusted data and fast-track their artificial intelligence (AI) transformation journeys.

A global leader in commercial data and analytics, Dun & Bradstreet was lauded for its strategic alignment with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, according to a statement.

The company’s integration of comprehensive global B2B data has enabled organizations to address a wide range of complex use cases, including credit decisioning, regulatory compliance, supply chain optimization, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting.

Central to the recognition is Dun & Bradstreet’s use of Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open and secure data sharing protocol. By delivering near real-time commercial data through this platform, Dun & Bradstreet helps clients eliminate data silos, streamline operations, and make faster, insight-driven decisions across geographies and functions.

“This award validates our continued commitment to helping businesses unlock actionable intelligence with AI-ready data,” said a Dun & Bradstreet spokesperson. “As companies increasingly invest in digital transformation, our data solutions provide the foundation to confidently scale AI-powered tools and workflows.”

Dun & Bradstreet’s global database covers more than 600 million companies worldwide, offering decision-makers the insights they need to accelerate revenue, manage risk, cut costs, and drive transformation. Its market-leading data and analytics power growth and protection strategies for enterprises of all sizes.

In the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. manages operations across countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Its data and information solutions are widely used by banks, financial institutions, multinational corporations, government agencies, and small to medium enterprises to enable smarter, data-driven operations.