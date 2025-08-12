Ogun Bye-election: APC Holds the Ace

Femi Ogbonnikan

Another epic battle is rife between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition parties in Ogun State. This Saturday, August 16, 2025, eligible voters in Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency will queue behind the candidate of their choice in the scheduled bye-election to elect another member of the House of Representatives who would replace the late Hon Adewunmi Onanuga. The stakes are particularly high for the APC, as the election would be a major test of the party’s dominance and internal cohesion. Traditionally, the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency is a stronghold for the APC. The late Onanuga, who represented the Constituency for two terms, and served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House belonged to the ruling party. Losing this seat would be more than just a defeat; it would be a symbolic loss of a key territory. It would suggest that the party’s influence is eroding, even in areas where it has historically been unassailable.

Secondly, this bye-election is a direct referendum on the political strength and leadership of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun. Over the last six years, the Abiodun administration has brought significant infrastructure projects to this constituent, affirming its commitment to enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the residents. Notable among these are the Gateway International Airport located in Ilishan-Remo, the largest Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) warehouse located within the Airport and the proposed foundation-laying ceremony for the establishment of a Cotton Industry within the Aerotropolis, Ilishan. When completed, this is expected to employ 250,000 employees who will be working daily, contributing to the revenue profile of the host community. As these projects cannot be left abandoned, voting for the candidate of APC will not only to consolidate the gains of the present administration but also facilitate further infrastructure from the centre.

Additionally, this is an opportunity for the residents of this Constituency to show appreciation for the great work the administration has done to change the infrastructure landscape of various communities as well as industrial transformation of the state as a whole through the creation of a conducive environment for investment. Ogun State is arguably the preferred investment destination of choice in Nigeria today and the leading industrial hub in the West African sub-region. A victory for APC would solidify this position as the undisputed leading economy in the country. It will also affirm Governor Abiodun’s political leadership and demonstrate his ability to mobilize the party’s base. Conversely, a loss would be a major embarrassment, exposing potential weaknesses in his leadership and providing a rallying point for opposition parties and internal rivals.

Considering the emerging coalition forces and the desperate gang up against the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC cannot afford to lose this bye-election because the outcome of it will be closely watched by all political parties as a potential indicator of what to expect in the 2027 general elections. For the APC, only a win can boost morale and send a strong message of its continued dominance. For the opposition, a victory would be a major upset, injecting new hope and energy into their campaigns and potentially encouraging more people to defect or join their cause.

Bye-elections often expose internal rifts within a party. There is no pretending that, APC in Ogun State, like other state chapters, has its own internal political alignments. The way the party rallies behind the candidate will be a test of its unity. A loss could be blamed on a lack of cohesion, while a win could be hailed as a triumph of party’s discipline.

Therefore, this bye-election is not just about filling a vacant seat; it’s a high-stakes battle for political supremacy and a crucial test of the APC’s power, unity, and influence in one of its traditional strong holds.

It is worth mentioning that the Campaign Council recently inaugurated by Governor Abiodun has taken its assignment very seriously, leading campaign across the nooks and crannies of Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State.

Speaking at the inauguration held at the Multipurpose Hall, Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu, a. fortnight ago, the Governor emphasized the need for unity among the party faithful to ensure that the party’s candidate, Hon. Adesola Elegbeji, emerges victorious.

With the strong backing of the Campaign Advisory Council, including Chief Yemi Sanusi (Chairman), Senator Lekan Mustapha (Vice Chairman), Hon. Yemi Adelani (DG), Hon. Ola Oresanya (DDG), Rt. Hon. Tunji Egbetokun, Femi Ogunbanwo, Adegbesan Joseph, Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, Chief Derin Adebiyi, Chief Pegba Otemolu Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, Adekunle Akinlade, Sikirulai Ogundele, and the entire working team, there is

a good assurance that APC will coast home to victory.

However, we must not rest on our oars in our appeal to the residents of all communities in Remo-Land-from Ode-Remo to Soyindo, Ogijo to Orile-Oko, Ilishan to Latawa, Emuren to Ikenne and across the towns in Remo-Land not to leave certainty for uncertainty.

As an administration that believes in openness, inclusiveness and accountability, the Governor has never shied away in presenting the performance score card of the APC-led government. In all indices of development, the administration has justified the mandate of the people freely given to the party. No inducement should sway voters away from voting for a party that has been tested in all areas of endeavour. What we would eat now cannot be bigger than our collective future. People must be made to understand that the way they vote in this election will determine what the future holds for us. A win for the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a win for every corner of Remo-Land.

Beyond party affiliation, voting for Hon. Dr. Adesola Ayoola Elegbeji will ensure stronger representation at the National Assembly. Her election will guarantee better alignment with the federal government for development projects, job creation, and infrastructure across all 33 towns in the Constituency.

Elegbeji stands as a unified force in Remo Land. Electing her to work in concert with the Abiodun administration will attract further investment opportunities, and employment generation within the concerned communities.

As they say, the taste of the pudding is in the eating. The APC-led administration under the leadership of Governor Abiodun has a record of tangible achievements, prioritizing and delivering numerous road projects across the state. This includes the reconstruction and rehabilitation of over 1,200 kilometers of roads, including critical federal roads and those linking industrial hubs. Leveraging the current conducive environment, the Abiodun administration has made a concerted effort to attract foreign and domestic investment. Through initiatives like the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OgunInvest), the state has improved its ranking in the Ease-of-Doing-Business index and attracted hundreds of new manufacturing plants. This is a key strategy to position Ogun as a major economic hub.

In the education sector, the government has built and renovated over 1,000 blocks of classrooms and schools. In healthcare, the focus has been on rehabilitating and equipping Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in all the 236 wards across the state to improve universal health coverage.

A vote for Princess Adesola Ayoola Elegbeji is a vote for continuity, for consolidation and sustainable development. With a tested capacity for good representation, she will serve as a link bridge between the federal and state governments for the ultimate good of all.

Giving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the benefit of the doubt, all arrangements have been concluded to conduct a free, fair and credible election. Let’s vote wisely, for the APC holds the ace.

*Ogbonnikan writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital