H1: United Capital Shows Resilience, Extends Five-Year Profit Streak

Despite the prevailing macroeconomic challenges and market volatility, United Capital Plc has recorded impressive growth in its financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2025, writes, Goddy Egene

The business operating environment is highly challenging. Many companies are struggling to survive given the economic headwinds. Only companies with strong operational efficiency and strategic focus are surviving and still posting profit.

One of such companies is United Capital Plc, a leading pan-African investment bank and financial services group. After recording an impressive performance for the 2024 financial year, United Capital has, again, raised investors’ hopes for another bountiful year with the release of its unaudited financial results for half year (H1) ended June 30, 2025. The results show a remarkable growth across key financial indicators, resulting from cost efficiency, and outstanding effective execution of strategy across business lines.

Improved performance indicators



United Capital ended the H1 of 2025 with gross earnings of N23.76 billion, compared to N15.15 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2024, showing a growth of 57 per cent. This growth was majorly driven by uptick in fee and commission income (+80 per cent), investment income (+104 per cent) and net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (+398 per cent).



Net operating income jumped by 67 per cent to N21.32 billion in 2025, from N12.76 billion in H1 2024. Profit Before Tax(PBT) appreciated by 52 per cent from N9.09 billion to N13.79 billion in 2025, while profit after tax (PAT) grew faster by 54 per cent from N7.74 billion to print at N11.89 billion in 2025.

Shareholders’ funds improved to N166.91 billion, compared to N133.50 billion as at December 31, while total assets stood at N1.59 trillion, compared to N1.70 trillion as at December 31, 2024. The shareholders’ funds grew by 25 per cent driven by seven per cent growth in retained earnings and 36 per cent increase in the fair value reserve during the period.



In line with its promise to continually delight its shareholders, the company has announced the payment of interim dividend of N5.4 billion, representing N0.30 kobo for every 50kobo ordinary share subject to withholding tax.



Since H1-2020, United Capital’s profitability has surged by over 522 per cent, rising from N1.91billion in 2020 to N11.89 billion in 2025, while revenue has also grown significantly from N4.45 billion to N23.76 billion. This performance, the company said, demonstrated its resilience and ability to deliver value year after year, despite shifting economic conditions.

Group Chief Executive Officer’s Comments



Commenting on the performance, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, said:“I am pleased to inform all stakeholders that United Capital Plc ended the first half of the year on a strong and positive note, continuing our track record of excellence and strong financial performance, as demonstrated by our remarkable earnings growth and robust performance across key financial metrics, despite the prevailing macroeconomic challenges and market volatility.”

“During the period under review, we recorded significant financial growth, with gross earnings increasing by 57 per cent to N23.76 billion. PBT grew by 52 per cent to N13.79 billion, PAT rose by 54 per cent to N11.89 billion while shareholders’ funds grew by 25 per cent to N166.91 billion, a testament to the strength of our capital base and the confidence reposed in us by our investors. These results reflect the resilience of our business model, the dedication of our people, and the effective execution of our strategy across our business lines.



“As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we remain focused and firmly committed to sustaining this strong performance. With a solid foundation, a clear strategic direction, and our retail and pan-African play in full-force, our business is well-positioned to continue delivering superior returns to shareholders and providing best-in-class solutions to all our stakeholders.”



He added: “We are pleased to report that we ended the first half of the year on a strong and positive note. Once again, we have continued our track record of excellence and strong financial performance, which reflects the strength of our diversified business model. Last year, we made history by declaring our first-ever interim dividend, alongside a 2-for-1 bonus issue, which was met with great enthusiasm by our shareholders. This year, we continue to honour our commitment by declaring another interim dividend of N5.4 billion, reinforcing our dedication to delivering sustainable returns and enhancing shareholder value.”

“Looking ahead, United Capital remains focused on driving retail expansion and deepening its presence across the African continent. Following its recent expansion into Francophone West Africa, the group continues to execute its pan-African strategy with precision. With a strong foundation and a clear strategic direction, the group is well-positioned to finish the year even stronger and continue delivering value to shareholders, clients, and communities across Africa.”

Expanding for More Value Creation



Stakeholders believe United Capital has very bright prospects of finishing the second half of 2025 stronger and delight all stakeholders with improved value at the end of the year. According to them, the decision of the group to launch United Capital Asset Management West Africa Limited(UCAMWAL) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, was a strategic and visionary move that will sustain its impressive performance going forward.



That expansion marked a significant milestone for the group as United Capital is the first Nigerian investment management group to be licensed by the Financial Markets Authority of the West African Economic & Monetary Union (AMF-UMOA). The group now has licence to conduct investment management services (portfolio management, mutual funds, financial advisory) in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo. With Abidjan as its regional headquarters, United Capital is strategically positioned to deliver world-class financial services tailored to the region’s dynamic economic landscape.



“We are here not just to participate, but to partner—to bring transformative wealth creation to this region while upholding the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and integrity. With over 60 years of experience in investment and financial services management, we understand that trust is the currency of our industry, and we intend to earn it every single day,” it said.



Ashade had explained that the expansion was not just about physical presence.



“It is about impact. We are here to work with local economies, governments, and partners to build a more prosperous Africa. Our vision is pan-African, and our mission is generational wealth creation and sustainable development,” he said.



“This is the beginning of a legacy. A legacy of wealth transferred, lives enriched, and futures secured. We are here to stay, to deliver, and to write a new chapter in Africa’s financial story of innovation, inclusion, and enduring success,” he added.



According to Ashade, with a robust track record in Nigeria and strong ambitions for the WAEMU region, United Capital Asset Management West Africa Limited (UCAMWAL) is poised to become the go-to investment partner for individuals, institutions, and governments in Francophone West Africa.

“This expansion cements United Capital’s role as a pan-African powerhouse, dedicated to fostering regional integration, driving investment flows, and shaping the future of finance in Africa,” he stressed.



The Chief Executive Officer of UCAMWAL, Labas Bamba, said: United Capital Group’s decision to establish its subsidiary in Côte d’Ivoire is not accidental. It testifies to the vitality of the Ivorian economy, its strategic position within the WAEMU region, and a deep belief in the power of African markets and the potential of its people. Abidjan is the ideal base to replicate a proven success model from Nigeria and deliver value across Francophone West Africa. I am humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading this vision.”



The company explained that because it believes in Africa’s potential and as the largest fixed-income mutual fund and the second-largest mutual fund manager in Nigeria, it has witnessed firsthand the power of strategic investments in unlocking prosperity.



“Now, we bring that expertise hereto deepen capital markets, enhance financial inclusion, and create a sustainable investment culture that will enrich lives today and for generations to come,” it said.



UCAMWAL added that its pillars are: people, process and technology, explaining that “In terms of people, we will invest in local talent, empower communities, and ensure that every stakeholder, from regulators to retail investors, benefits from our presence. In our process, we will deploy global best practices, tailored to the unique needs of the WAEMU region, ensuring efficiency, security, and trust, while technology wise, we will leverage cutting-edge digital solutions to democratise access to wealth-building opportunities, bridging gaps and bringing more people into the formal financial system.”