US Open to Offer Biggest Purse in Tennis History

The US Open men’s and women’s singles winners will get $5million each as part of a total pot of $90million in prize money, which the tournament organisers insisted it  is “the largest purse in tennis history”.

The amount for the eventual singles champions is a 39 per cent increase on 2024 when it was $3.6m, while the total purse has gone up 20 per cent from the $75m awarded last year.

In comparison, the total prize money at Wimbledon this year was £53.5m, with the men’s and women’s singles winners getting £3m apiece.

Players who are knocked out in the first round at the US Open will get $110,000 which is an increase of 10 per cent.

