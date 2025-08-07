FCC Chairman Restates Commitment to Payment of Retirees’ Benefits

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mr Kayode Oladele, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the prompt payment of outstanding retirement benefits to the commission’s retirees.

Oladele made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja during an appreciation visit by a delegation of retired staff of the commission, led by a former Director, Mr Sunday Eteng.

The Director, Public and Communications, Mr Chizea Chukwudi, in a statement on Thursday, said the visit followed the recent payment of retirement benefits to 10 retired workers of the commission.

The acting chairman expressed appreciation for the visit and acknowledged the years of service rendered by the retirees, noting that some of them had served the commission for over 29 years.

“As a politician, I may serve a maximum of 10 years, but many of you gave close to three decades of your lives to this institution. I truly respect that,” he said.

Oladele reaffirmed his open-door policy and expressed willingness to receive and engage with the retirees, saying that their experience remained invaluable to the commission.

He added that he would have organised training sessions for current members of staff, facilitated by the retirees, but cited the commission’s limited funds as a constraint.

The acting chairman also admitted that staff welfare in the commission had suffered over the years, thereby contributing to low morale.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

He pledged to prioritise staff welfare and ensure that the right thing was done during his tenure.

Oladele directed the Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr Toms Seisie, to make adequate budgetary provisions for retirees and to implement a cash-backed plan that would enable the payment of no fewer than 20 more retirees in addition to the initial 10.

Earlier, Eteng commended the acting chairman for his swift intervention in authorising the initial round of payments, describing his appointment as “divinely ordained”.

He also outlined several concerns affecting the retirees, including lack of employment opportunities for their children and unpaid transfer allowances.

Among those present at the meeting were Mr Damboyi Mishelie, former Director of Finance and Accounts; Hajia Aisha Jubril, former Director of Special Duties and Consultant to the Commission; Hajia Hawa Mohammed, former Director of Monitoring and Enforcement; and Alhaji Bashir Shuwa, former Director of General Services.

On behalf of the visiting retirees, Alhaji Bashir Shuwa and Mr Emmanuel Shehu offered prayers for wisdom and the confirmation of Oladele’s appointment as substantive executive chairman. (NAN)