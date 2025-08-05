Yar’Adua: I’m Still in APC and Committed to President Bola Tinubu’s Vision, Reforms

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army and leader of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, has denied recent reports suggesting his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement in Abuja, late Sunday night, the Katsina lawmaker reiterated his loyalty to the ruling party and reaffirmed his full support for the reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The senator, a prominent voice in the upper chamber, clarified that misleading headlines had arisen following the defection of another Katsina senator, Abubakar Sadiq Yar’Adua, who shared the same surname.

According to the Senator, who chaired the Senate Committee on the Army in the 10th Senate, the media’s failure to draw a clear distinction between individuals with similar names has led to unwarranted speculation and public confusion.

He said, “It is unfortunate that some outlets have blurred the lines between two different individuals simply because of a shared surname.

“I categorically dissociate myself from any decision or commentary suggesting discontent with the APC or President Tinubu’s administration. I remain firmly within the party and committed to its vision for a better Nigeria.”

He emphasised that personal political decisions made by others should not be misinterpreted as a reflection of wider discontent within the APC.

He said, “The resignation of another senator, though regrettable, is an isolated event. It does not signify a broader defection movement or crisis within our party.

“His views are personal and do not in any way reflect my position or that of the Northern Senators Forum,” Yar’Adua said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Tinubu administration, Yar’Adua commended the President’s decisive policy actions and ongoing reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.