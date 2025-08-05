Wike Gives Fresh Conditions for PDP Convention

Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has handed new conditions for the proposed national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ultimately for the overall peace of the party.

Speaking during a media chat, Wike who insisted that he had not left the PDP, said for the crises tearing the party into shreds to end, the resolutions at the south-south zonal congress that was held in Calabar must be upheld before the PDP convention scheduled for November.

“If they want another round of crisis, so be it. That congress moved that Chief Dan Orbih emerged as the National Vice Chairman South-south of the party. The court allowed it for then congress to hold and the congress was held. The so called acting National Chairman of the Party went and wrote a letter to INEC.

“The congress was held on Saturday on the 15th and he went and wrote a letter on the 8th, for example, that the Congress had been postponed. Chief Dan Orbih is the National Vice Chairman of PDP, South-south. If they don’t agree, that is another round of crisis.

“Two, the south-east congress which produced Chief Ali Odefa as the National Vice Chairman cannot stand because the court had affirmed that Odefa is no longer a member of the party.

“That is what I told the people that I cannot allow impunity and will fight it until they correct it. There is time for them to resolve before we talk of convention. If it is not resolved that is invitation to crisis,” Wike warned.

Also, yesterday, Wike disclosed that the subsisting emergency rule in Rivers State would be over soon, adding that President Bola Tinubu was not bent on extending the emergency proclamation.

Wike, who stated that his optimism was informed by the presidential directive for council elections to hold within 30 days as against 360 days, however, attacked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, describing him as an incorrigible defector.

He hinted that the six-month state of emergency declared in Rivers may soon be lifted following a directive by President Tinubu mandating local government elections within 30 days rather than the previously expected 360-day time frame.

Wike noted that President Tinubu was not bent on extending the emergency rule as doing so would not be in the interest of the Rivers people.

He also affirmed that the Rivers State administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, had the constitutional authority to oversee the elections and restore democratic governance at the grassroots level.

Attacking Atiku, he said political dissent ran in the bloodstream of Atiku, who is one of the masterminds of the coalition against the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“You can’t change it. Atiku was in PDP in 1999. Have you forgotten? Under Obasanjo he had problem. Then he later joined ACN controlled by Bola Tinubu, who is incidentally the president now.

“After ACN, he came back to PDP. Is that not correct? Then what happened? He moved back to APC. From APC again, he came back to PDP – just to get presidential ticket every time! From PDP now, he has gone to ADC again.

“Kai, let me tell you something. If I am his son, I will sit him down and say ‘dad, whatever it is, how can you tell me as your son. You have made this history of jumping from one party till you are almost 80 something years. How?” he said.

Wike also dismissed insinuations that Atiku’s defection to ADC was premised on the urge to rescue Nigeria, saying he was the vice-president for eight years and Chairman of National Economic Council under President Obasanjo.

He further derided Atiku and other coalition leaders, saying they joined APC because they could no longer exert their authority in the PDP.

“All this had to do with presidential ambition. The way PDP is now, is not likely that Atiku will get the ticket and he is no longer comfortable. Then he goes to tell you, ‘let’s go and do coalition against Tinubu’. Is it not correct? It is because he cannot get the Presidential ticket under PDP,” Wike said.

He similarly descended on the interim National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, saying the pressure to impose Mark as the National Chairman of PDP, representing North Central was rejected when it was mooted before the crisis that led to the defeat of PDP in the 2023 election.

Wike said: “We refused. What change would he bring to the party? He was the Senate President for eight years. What happened? What improved? I have said I preferred someone who had not held any position.

“I would not listen to anybody who has been in power for donkey years and who has refused to contribute anything to the development of the country. And now, you come to tell me this story that ‘look, we need to rescue this country’. You were there the country was sinking. Did you rescue it?”

CP-PDP to Party Members: Ignore Wike’s Comments on Party Affairs

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has called on members and Nigerians alike to disregard the outburst by Wike, wherein he postured to dictate and set conditions on the internal running of the great party.

The group said it did not consider Wike a member of the party, having openly said he was working for the ruling party and President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement by the chairman of the PDP Professionals,, Obinna Nwachukeu, the group said, ‘’While as the umbrella of professionals in the PDP, Conference will not descend to join issues with an appointee and apologist of the failed Tinubu administration, the FCT Minister must realise that the PDP as a party has gone beyond being controlled, influenced or bullied by diatribes.’’

However, for the benefit of the public, the group said it was important to state that the PDP through its relevant organs, has since decided on its leadership structure in the South South and South East, in line with the Friday, March 21, 2025 judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed the supremacy of political parties in the management of its internal affairs, including determination of its officials, membership and even nomination of candidates for election among others to which the courts have no jurisdiction.

‘’It is public knowledge that the PDP, having not conducted its Zonal congress in the South South, appointed the Chief Emmanuel Ogidi-led Caretaker Committee to oversee the Chapter in keeping with the provisions of the Constitution of the party.

“In the same manner, the PDP duly conducted its South East Zonal Congress which also produced the Chief Ali Odefa-led South East Zonal Exco of the party. The two chapters have been functioning effectively.

‘’Chief Wike’s reference to court orders on the issue of the leadership of the South South and South East chapters of the party is therefore of no moment and should be disregarded, ignored or at best treated as a beer parlour outburst,” it stated.