Poland Force Super Eagles to 2-2 Draw in Warsaw.

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were forced to a 2-2 draw by hosts Poland in an international friendly played inside the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw last night.

Eric Chelle and his wards were cruising to a 2-1 win on the night until the usual inability to manage lead in the last few minutes of a crucial game cropped up.

Defender Przemysław Wiśniewski, struck a thunderbolt in the fifth minute of stoppage time to rescue a dramatic 2-2 equaliser for the home side and denied Super Eagles victory.

The draw extended Nigeria’s unbeaten run to 11 games in regulation time in the last two years.

The three-time African champions who missed the World Cup just like their Polish hosts, began the friendly in Warsaw brightly with Akor Adams and Terem Moffi doing the pressing game in the absence of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman who skipped the friendly for whatever reasons known to them.

In the 23rd minute, Moffi gave Nigeria the lead. He finished off brilliantly the move started by Captain Wilfred Ndidi before Moses Simon did the cross from the left flank into the box for Moffi to tap into net beyond Polish goalkeeper Kamil Grabara. It however took a VAR intervention for Eagles to be awarded the deserved goal.

Poland however responded gradually, with Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zieliński attempting to unlock Nigeria’s defensive structure.

However, the Eric Chelle-led side remained compact and disciplined, with Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka controlling midfield battles effectively for long spells.

The hosts eventually drew level just before the break. In the 45th minute, Kacper Potulski reacted quickest inside the box following a scramble to poke home the equaliser, sending both sides into half-time locked at 1-1 after a competitive first half.

After the restart, both teams made several changes in search of fresh energy and attacking inspiration.

Chelle brought in Paul Onuachu for Moffi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika for Frank Onyeka, Zaidu Sanusi for Bruno Onyemaechi, Calvin Bassey for Igoh Ogbu, Semi Ajayi for Phillip Otele, Rafiu Durosinmi for Tochukwu Nnadi to strengthen vital areas of the Nigerian team for fresh vigor while Poland also adjusted their structure to increase pressure in the final third.

The decisive moment initially looked to have gone Nigeria’s way in the 77th minute when they were awarded a penalty after a VAR review confirmed a foul in the box. Paul Onuachu stepped up with confidence and converted calmly to restore Nigeria’s lead at 2-1.

However, Poland refused to back down and continued to push forward in the closing stages. Their persistence paid off deep into stoppage time when Wiśniewski struck the last kick of the added six minutes to rescue a dramatic equaliser for the home side.

After the four-nation Unity Cup tournament in London and this game in Warsaw, Super Eagles will now shift attention to next week Wednesday international friendly with Portugal in the build up to the AFCON 2027 qualifiers starting in September.