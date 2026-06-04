Gov Mbah Rewards Rangers Players, Officials with Plots of Land, N150m for Winning NPFL

*Charges Flying Antelopes to bring home continental trophy

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has gifted players and management of Rangers International Football Club with plots of land and the sum of N150million for winning the 2025/2026 NPFL title.

Mbah announced the gifts during a dinner reception he hosted in honour of the players, technical crew and management of the team at Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday night.

Rangers FC won the Nigerian topflight league for a record-equaling ninth time and also for a second time in three years under the Mbah Administration following a 2-1 win over Ikorodu City FC in Lagos on May 24, 2026.

Speaking at the event, Mbah likened the reception to welcoming home a child who had excelled academically, saying the government and people of Enugu State were delighted to celebrate the team’s success.

“We are providing you with a cash gift of N100million for the players and N50 million for the technical and management crew.

“In addition to that, we have approved a plot of land in Enugu for every player, while additional plots will be allocated to the General Manager, Head Coach, Secretary and Assistant Coach,” Mbah said.

The governor noted that Rangers were more than a football club, describing the Flying Antelopes as a symbol of resilience, unity, hope and social renewal established in the aftermath of the Nigerian Civil War.

According to him, the club carries a rich history and legacy associated with football legends such as the late Christian Chukwu, Emmanuel Okala and Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha.

He commended the players, coaches and management for their hard work, sacrifices and discipline throughout the season, noting that the trophy was the product of countless acts of determination and effort.

Mbah also praised Rangers General Manager, Amobi Ezeaku, for his leadership, resilience and commitment, saying the qualities required to build a successful football club were similar to those needed to build a successful state.

The governor assured the team of continued government support, stressing that sports remained a key component of his administration’s development agenda.

He also stated that renovation works at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, popularly known as “The Cathedral,” would be completed in time and to international standards for Rangers’ continental matches.

Gov Mbah added that Enugu State, under his leadership, would continue to invest heavily in sports infrastructure and development, noting that the state would host the 2026 National Sports Festival in a manner that would leave lasting marks in the sands of time.

He, however, identified complacency as an enemy of success, urging the team not to rest on their laurels and well-deserved accolades.

“So, brace up, fight on, keep winning and ensure you bring the continental trophy home,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, thanked the governor for hosting the champions and for his sustained investment in sports development.

Ekweremadu described the league triumph as a testament to the governor’s commitment to excellence and service delivery across sectors.

The commissioner recalled that Enugu State emerged overall winner of the National Para Games in March with 55 medals comprising 40 gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.

Responding, Ezeaku noted that success was built on discipline, preparation and ambition, drawing inspiration from renowned philosophers such as Aristotle, Seneca and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

The General Manager expressed profound gratitude to Governor Mbah for his unwavering support of the club, stating that Rangers had enjoyed one of its most successful periods in recent history under the governor’s administration.

According to him, Rangers has won two NPFL titles within three years of Governor Mbah’s tenure, a feat he described as remarkable in contemporary Nigerian football.

“This is credited to the governor’s commitment to sports development, youth empowerment and excellence, helping to restore the club’s competitive edge,” he said.

The club also highlighted the governor’s broader achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, technology and economic development, while stressing that his contribution to sports deserves equal recognition.

Reflecting on the club’s title-winning campaign, Ezeaku revealed that the journey was marked by intense competition, with rival clubs reportedly receiving promises of substantial incentives, including cash rewards, vehicles and landed properties.

“Despite these developments, the club maintained focus and confidence, believing that hard work and excellence would ultimately be rewarded.

“We remained resolute and focused throughout the season. Our confidence came from our belief in the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah and our conviction that sacrifice and excellence would not go unnoticed,” he stated.

Looking beyond domestic success, he declared Rangers’ intention to compete among Africa’s elite clubs and challenged stakeholders to support the club’s continental ambitions.

The general manager described Rangers as one of Africa’s historic football brands with the fan base, identity and pedigree to compete successfully at the highest level.

He expressed confidence that with strategic investment and continued government support, Rangers could one day lift the CAF Champions League trophy and bring continental glory back to Nigeria.

“Every great achievement begins as a dream. Today, we dream of Rangers defeating Africa’s biggest clubs and bringing the CAF Champions League trophy to Enugu,” the management said.

Before the reception at the Government House, Rangers FC and their fans had earlier celebrated their NPFL win at Okpara Square and paraded their trophy through the capital city with much jubilation and fanfare before retiring to Government House for the dinner reception and presentation of the trophy to the governor.