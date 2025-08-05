Ademola Lookman Boycotts Training to Force His Exit from Atalanta 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ademola Lookman’s transfer to another club this summer window has taken a new dimension as the Super Eagles forward has boycotted training following Atalanta’s refusal to accept two bids from Inter Milan.

According to reports out of Bergamo, Italy, Lookman who at the weekend handed in a transfer request to Atalanta after the Serie A side have turned down bids, does not want to be part of the preseason as his mind is made to leave.

Although he has continued to train on his own, Atalanta are now expected to bring the hammer down on the Nigerian player.

Lookman took to social media yesterday to express his disappointment, stressing that there was a gentleman’s agreement that he will transfer this summer when an acceptable offer comes.

However, Atalanta CEO, Luca Percassi, dismissed Lookman’s post, insisting that the 2023 UEFA Europa League champions are not disposed to selling him to a rival Italian Serie A club.

He added that it is Atalanta that will decide who to sell to and not Lookman.

A report in top Italian news outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport,quoted Atalanta as insisting that any so-called ‘gentleman’s agreement’ reached with Lookman last season was specifically centred around a transfer to a foreign club and not a domestic rival like Inter Milan.

The transfer saga of Lookman dates back to the end of the 2023/24 campaign when, fresh from a stunning season capped by a Europa League final hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, Lookman attracted attention from top clubs in Europe including PSG.

It was during this period that Atalanta and Lookman came to a mutual understanding that the club would entertain foreign offers that met their valuation. Amongst clubs reportedly interested in the Nigerian star player include; Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid but only

Inter Milan have taken concrete steps to sign him with two rejected offers now.