Princess Oghene to Spearhead USGEAAN New Era of Strategic Alumni Engagement

In a defining moment for the United States Global Educated Alumni Association Network (USGEAAN), Dr. Princess Oghene has been officially announced as the new Public Relations Secretary-Elect.

Known for her legacy of influence and impact across multiple sectors, Dr. Oghene is set to bring a transformative approach to alumni engagement, communication, and visibility.

With more than two decades of leadership spanning fashion, education, entrepreneurship, and media, Oghene is widely regarded as a powerhouse of innovation and empowerment.

She has trained over 12,000 women and youth, established institutions across Africa, and created platforms that amplify African excellence on the global stage.

An alumna of Business School Netherlands (MBA, Distinction), Dr. Oghene also holds executive certifications from Harvard Business School, CEIBS, Lagos Business School, and London College of Fashion.

Her multifaceted credentials include specialization in business law, operations management, and sustainable fashion strategy.

Dr. Oghene’s campaign, branded under the theme #AmplifyWithDrPrincess, resonated strongly with voters. Her pledge to provide value-driven visibility, strategic communication, and consistent alumni engagement struck a chord across chapters.

“She campaigned with substance, not slogans,” one USGEAAN member noted. “Her record speaks louder than any promise.”

Dr. Oghene’s professional footprint includes:

Media and Publishing: As founder of GAH Elite Club Magazine, she has profiled top industry leaders including Allen Onyema and Juliet Ibrahim.

Entrepreneurship: As CEO of GMYT Group Ltd., she oversees a portfolio of companies in fashion education, publishing, real estate, and business consulting.

Recognition and Awards: With over 120 honors—ranging from an honorary PhD in Business to selection for the U.S. State Department’s IVLP program—her accolades reflect both depth and impact.

Global Media Presence: Her appearances on Arise News, Channels TV, The Guardian, and BusinessDay show a track record of shaping public narratives, not just responding to them.

Dr. Oghene has laid out a clear three-pronged agenda as she assumes her new role:

Legacy: Document and showcase alumni achievements on a global scale.

Influence: Foster strategic partnerships and media collaborations.

Visibility: Ensure every chapter and member of USGEAAN feels seen, heard, and valued.

“No one will be invisible under my watch,” she said in her acceptance remarks.

Dr. Princess Oghene’s election signals more than a change in office—it marks a shift in standard. As communication becomes a vital tool for organizational growth, her leadership offers USGEAAN not only credibility but also creativity and capacity.

In a time when visibility equals value, her appointment is widely seen as a strategic move. As one alumni put it: “With Dr. Princess, we didn’t just elect a spokesperson—we commissioned a visionary.”

Welcome to a new era of purposeful storytelling and empowered alumni engagement.