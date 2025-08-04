El-Rufai Leads as Opposition Coalition Launches Grassroots Mobilisation in Sokoto

*Vows to oust APC in 2027″

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, weekend, led a delegation of opposition leaders to Sokoto, where the opposition coalition launched a grassroots mobilisation campaign aimed at rallying support against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

El-Rufai, a leading figure in the opposition coalition, was in Sokoto to attend two events, where he delivered a scathing critique of the APC government.

“The APC government is incompetent and clannish, and it’s clear that they have failed to address the many challenges facing our country,” El-Rufai said., adding: “We cannot allow them to continue in power. It’s time for a change.”

El-Rufai expressed confidence in the opposition’s ability to succeed, stating that the coalition’s goal was to salvage the country from the direction the present APC government was heading.

He emphasised that the coalition members were not motivated by personal interests, but rather by a desire to serve the nation.

“We are not fighting for personal gain or power. We are fighting for the future of our country,” he said, stressing that, “We believe that Nigeria deserves better than the APC, and we are committed to making that happen.”

Senator Abubakar Gada, an opposition leader in Sokoto, also spoke at the event, reaffirming the coalition’s commitment to effecting change in the country.

The grassroots mobilisation effort in Sokoto marked the beginning of the opposition coalition’s campaign to rally support across the country ahead of the 2027 general election.

Benue Leaders Close Ranks, Name Akume State Leader, Seeks Intervention in Security

Professionals appeal to UN, US, UK for protection against herdsmen attacks

Political leaders from the Kwande-Ushongo axis of Benue State have adopted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as their undisputed political leader.

The endorsement came on Sunday during a solidarity visit to Akume at his Abuja residence, bringing together political actors from across party lines, who declared their commitment to following his leadership regardless of affiliation.

The delegation drawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other political groups, declared that their support for Akume transcended partisan boundaries and personal ambition.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Vincent Uji and Elder Atsaga Anemba, commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing the ex-Benue State governor to the nation’s third most powerful office, describing the move as a timely recognition of loyalty, competence, and proven leadership.

“Senator George Akume has, over the years, exemplified selfless service, political maturity, and an unwavering commitment to the development of Benue State and Nigeria at large. He remains our most trusted and dependable political compass,” the spokesmen said.

The group said their decision was informed by Akume’s consistent record of service, especially his facilitation of federal employment and empowerment opportunities for youths and professionals from Kwande and Ushongo local government areas.

SGF’s alleged moral and financial support to individuals, families, and institutions in the region was also acknowledged as an enduring legacy of compassion and grassroots connection.

To underscore the weight of their endorsement, the leaders adorned the SGF in full Tiv traditional regalia, anger (a handwoven black-and-white cloth), a symbolic goatskin bag, and a ceremonial spear, all regarded as sacred symbols of authority, protection, and leadership in Tiv culture.

The team also used the opportunity to call for urgent action on the growing insecurity plaguing communities in Benue State, particularly in the Kwande axis which has witnessed repeated armed attacks and displacement.

Responding, Akume expressed deep appreciation for the visit and restated the Tinubu administration’s commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Benue.

“The president has approved the deployment of additional security forces to Benue State following the recent visit by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“He has also given the green light for the long-awaited reconstruction of the Makurdi–Yandev–Katsina-Ala road, which will open up the economy and boost connectivity in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, a coalition of professionals, civil society groups, and religious leaders from Benue State has urged the United Nations, United States, United Kingdom, and other international bodies to grant protection and asylum to victims of herdsmen attacks in the state.

In a statement titled: “Benue Under Siege”, the group highlighted the devastating impact of these attacks, citing over 2 million displaced individuals and more than 6,000 lives lost since 2013.

The recent massacre of over 200 people in Yelwata community has further exacerbated the crisis.

The group sought international support to address the humanitarian crisis and protect the rights of Benue people.

The European Union and UNICEF have already pledged to provide humanitarian support to aid the safe return of displaced persons from Yelwata and other affected communities.

The situation, however, remains dire, with many communities still displaced and in need of assistance.

According to the Spokesperson of the coalition Mr Gideon Inyom, at a world press conference in Makurdi, the killings have displaced over two million individuals since 2013.