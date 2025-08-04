Azikel Group Dismisses ‘Malicious’ Reports on Its Aviation Training Programme

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Azikel Group has dismissed a petition to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly by two trainee staff members of the Aviation Training Programme, which it said was embellished with malicious lies with intent to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the group.

The Azikel Group, a conglomerate with subsidiaries in dredging, power, petroleum and aviation, was alleged by the trainees of systemic betrayal, prolonged neglect, and a breach of public trust in the petition to the Assembly.

But a statement by the Lead Communication officer of the Azikel Group, Austin Ebipade, said that contrary to the claim of being neglected and subjected to harrowing experience, the duo only underwent in-house training while on salary, in a conducive environment.

“Accordingly, the duo were never abandoned as claimed and at no point were they told the programme is no longer on course, and so they owe not just gratitude, also apologies for maliciously resorting to cheap blackmail to discredit the reputable image of the company.

“We reiterate that the Azikel Aviation Training Programme is genuine and on course with the sole aim of supporting young Bayelsans interested in pursuing a career in aviation to obtain the best training abroad with a caveat to return to Nigeria having completed the programme,” the statement said.

Ebipade averred that the Aviation firm had resolved to sponsor young Bayelsans interested in pursuing career in aviation by sponsoring them to obtain the best training as pilots for helicopter, fixed wing aeroplane and aircraft maintenance engineering, with no intent of any financial returns to the firm, while the programme is open to all and devoid of any political affinity.

He said the programme’s terms also required that successful candidates would acquire further training courses in the United States of America and on completion would return to Nigeria.

“The programme is segmented into three phases, which include obtaining the fee-free form while qualified candidates should possess first degree in science, obtain a good score in a computer-based exam with materials provided by the firm.

“Successful candidates will begin training at the Azikel Aviation Hanger for proper mentorship, supervision and character evaluation by certified US pilots, and upon satisfactory recommendations, all expenses would be paid to fly candidates aboard to the United States with a conviction that as the programme winds up they would return to Nigeria.

On the two candidates, Ebilate Amanebe and kariyal Daukoru, it stated that after 16months, that is, March 24 to June 25, management discovered that their conduct was not satisfactory, as they failed the endurance, capacity and security screening.

“Similarly, the display of unethical behaviour, nonchalant attitude and lack of commitment to the in-house training became obvious to management, as their supervisors never gave favourable recommendations to management.”

Ebipade revealed that further exposition by other trainees showed that the duo were selling their properties which is uncalled for, particularly as their wellbeing and welfare was prioritised with monthly emolument.

He said the development however confirmed the group’s fears, as it further cast doubt on their possible return to Nigeria, if they had travelled to the United States.