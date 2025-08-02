Oando Foundation Unveils Youth Empowerment Drive for Climate-friendly Jobs

Wale Igbintade

Oando Foundation, in partnership with the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), has launched the Green Youth Upskilling Programme (GYUP), a bold initiative aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with practical skills for the emerging green economy.

The inaugural meeting of the programme took place at Ibera Hall, Radisson Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In her welcome address, Head of Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduaimoha, said the initiative is designed to bridge Nigeria’s green skills gap while supporting sustainable development.

She noted that the programme is informed by a comprehensive needs assessment and focuses on equipping participants with skills required to maintain both imported and locally manufactured green technologies.

Uduaimoha urged participants to take the training and mentorship seriously, emphasising that in a country with high youth unemployment, those selected are fortunate to be part of the programme.

Since its establishment in 2011, Oando Foundation has focused on improving public primary education through infrastructure development, teacher training, advocacy, and various support programmes.

Speaking at the event, NCIC CEO, Bankole Oloruntoba congratulated the 30 selected participants, noting they were chosen from over 8,000 applicants.

However, he cautioned that participants who display truancy or a lack of commitment would be removed from the programme.

Oloruntoba encouraged the youths to think innovatively and aspire to become job creators in sectors such as renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, waste management, and eco-technology.

“We see this programme as a catalyst for building a multi-million-naira, if not multi-million-dollar green economy,” he said.

Sponsored by Oando Foundation and implemented by NCIC, the GYUP is targeted at Nigerian youths aged 20 to 35.

It aims to prepare them for job opportunities shaped by climate change and environmental challenges, offering skills training, entrepreneurship support, and access to green employment.

According to the Oando Foundation, the programme seeks to empower a new generation of climate-smart innovators and changemakers, strengthen Nigeria’s green economy, and provide inclusive opportunities for young women, marginalised groups, and underserved communities.

It also aligns with global climate targets such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.

Participants will receive training in areas including solar energy, electrical and mechanical trades, recycling, and climate-smart agriculture.