Imoh Umoren Returns with Noir Thriller Series ‘Lekki’

Tosin Clegg

Award-winning director Imoh Umoren is set to make a highly anticipated return to the screen with Lekki, a six-part noir whodunnit thriller set in the bustling city of Lagos. The director announced that principal photography for the series has wrapped, with a release slated for streaming this September.

‘Lekki’ follows the story of Awase, a woman attempting to turn her life around after falling for Kuye, the heir to the influential Babatunde political dynasty. As she tries to leave behind her past as a socialite with a string of questionable relationships, figures from her former life begin to resurface—bringing blackmail, mystery, and a trail of disappearances and deaths in their wake.

As secrets threaten to unravel, the Babatunde family will stop at nothing to protect their legacy and untarnished public image.

The series stars Awe Ayobami—an emerging force in Nollywood, previously seen in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘To Kill a Monkey’and M-Net’s Between Worlds—alongside Racheal Emem Isaac, known for her role in Clarence Peters’ Inside Life on Netflix and Jay Franklin’s Madam Koi Koi.

‘Lekki’ marks a reunion for Umoren and Isaac, following their collaboration on 2024’s Artifice for AMC. The cast also includes Adeola Awodein, Ejovwoke Obas, Chinaza Ezeani, and Callistus Akunaeziri, with Zoe Douglas making her screen debut.

This is Umoren’s first series project since Channel 77, and anticipation is high among fans of his distinctive visual storytelling and genre-blending narratives.

KAVA, EbonyLife ON Plus Set to Bridge Streaming Space

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

t a time when global streaming giants Amazon Prime and Netflix have scaled back their investments on the continent, a bold new platform is stepping up to give Nigerian stories the spotlight they deserve. Recently, Inkblot Studios and Filmhouse Group joined forces to launch KAVA, the dedicated global streaming platform exclusively for Nollywood and African content.

Set to launch in August 2025, KAVA promises to redefine how African stories are told, shared, and celebrated across the globe. Nollywood, the second-largest film industry in the world by volume, has long been underrepresented on major streaming platforms despite an increasing demand for authentic African narratives, especially among diaspora audiences. KAVA is here to change that narrative.

“KAVA is where cutting-edge technology meets cultural storytelling,” said Chinaza Onuzo, co-CEO of KAVA and head of Inkblot Studios. KAVA will launch with over 30 premium Nollywood titles, featuring creators across Nigeria and the African diaspora. Titles will include Alakada Bad and Boujee, Owambe Thieves, What About Us and House Job.

The platform will add new content weekly, ensuring a consistent stream of fresh, cinema-quality entertainment for viewers globally. “This is more than a platform. It’s an ecosystem for African content, focusing on underserved global demand,” said Kene Okwuosa, co-CEO of KAVA and Filmhouse Group chief. “KAVA exists to serve audiences and also represents both a cultural leap and a commercial opportunity.

“We’re not just streaming films – we’re building the digital infrastructure for the future of African cinema. We want our audiences to feel the joy of seeing their language, their humour, their struggles, and their triumphs on screen. To feel seen, and like they’re part of something bigger.” KAVA will be available via subscription globally on mobile devices, tablets, and Smart TVs.

Beyond films, the platform plans to expand into AVOD (advertising-based video on demand), exclusive original content, and series after its launch, creating a holistic streaming hub for African entertainment. With Africa’s streaming market expected to reach 46.3 million users by 2029, the launch of KAVA marks a significant milestone in the journey of Nollywood’s global expansion.

In a related development, EbonyLife Group had earlier announced the upcoming launch of EbonyLife ON Plus, a digital platform designed to entertain, empower, and elevate. While the official launch date is still under wraps, the debut is just around the corner. “EbonyLife ON Plus is coming soon — and it’s unlike anything the world has seen and at a price that is affordable,” the Founder and CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu said.

“Created first and foremost for Nigerians and extending to Africa, the diaspora, and the world EbonyLife ON Plus is more than a streaming service. It’s a bold new digital destination for African excellence,” Mo Abudu, explains. “Over the last two decades, we’ve told our stories through television, film, media, hospitality and education. But storytelling isn’t only about what we watch, it’s about how we live. With EbonyLife ON Plus, we are creating a destination that empowers, entertains and elevates lives across the globe.”

She added that “This is not a subscriber model. It’s a membership movement built on community, not transactions. At its core is a deep belief in purpose, identity, and connection. Members will enjoy access to EbonyLife Media Originals, featuring award-winning films, series and docu-series. A special curated collection of Nollywood Gold classics will celebrate the cinematic legacy of Nigeria, while international titles from Sony Pictures bring blockbuster storytelling to African screens.