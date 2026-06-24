Battle Moves to States as Senate Passes Tinubu’s State Police Bill

* Proposal seeks constitutional backing for state-controlled policing nationwide

* Bamidele says reform will tackle insecurity, strengthen federalism

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

In what could become the most far-reaching restructuring of Nigeria’s internal security architecture since the return to democratic rule in 1999, the Senate on Wednesday passed for further constitutional processing President Bola Tinubu’s State Police Bill, 2026, setting the stage for a nationwide shift from a centrally controlled policing system to a dual federal-state policing framework.

The landmark proposal, which seeks to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, would empower states to establish and operate their own police services while retaining a Federal Police Service with overarching responsibility for national security, terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, arms trafficking and other offences with interstate or international dimensions.

The bill, transmitted to the National Assembly by President Tinubu, scaled a major legislative hurdle after senators considered and voted on its 26 clauses during a lengthy and often spirited plenary session.

Individual lawmakers voted by raising up their hands with the Clerk of the Senate coordinating the counting.

The passage of the Bill marked a significant victory for advocates of police decentralisation who have long argued that Nigeria’s security challenges can no longer be effectively addressed through a single centrally controlled police structure.

The Senate proceedings attracted unusual interest from top government officials and state executives, leading to a procedural debate over whether non-members should be allowed into the chamber to witness deliberations.

The issue generated heated exchanges among lawmakers after Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion to suspend Senate rules to permit selected officials to observe proceedings from within the chamber.

Several senators opposed the proposal, insisting on adherence to parliamentary procedures.

Following consultations among members of the Senate leadership, a compromise was reached, allowing the visitors to observe proceedings directly, inside the chamber.

Among those who monitored the debate were the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); and the Attorneys-General of Kaduna, Ogun and Ondo States.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Bamidele described the proposal as one of the most consequential constitutional reforms undertaken since Nigeria’s democratic transition.

According to him, the current centralised policing structure has become increasingly overstretched by the country’s expanding security threats, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal conflicts, organised crime and cyber-related offences.

He argued that Nigeria’s vast geographical size, ethnic diversity and varying security realities required a more flexible and responsive policing framework capable of addressing local challenges more effectively.

“This Bill represents one of the most significant constitutional reforms in our nation’s democratic evolution,” Bamidele said.

“It addresses a long-standing national conversation on the structure, effectiveness, responsiveness and sustainability of policing in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Bamidele said.

The Senate Leader explained that the proposed amendment would replace the existing constitutional provision establishing the Nigeria Police Force with a Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

Under the proposal, states would not automatically operate police services. Rather, each state would be required to enact its own law establishing a State Police Service and obtain certification that it meets minimum national standards prescribed by the National Assembly.

“No state police service shall commence operations unless it has been established by a valid law of the House of Assembly and certified as meeting national minimum standards,” he explained.

Under the proposed framework, the Federal Police Service would continue to handle national security responsibilities, including counter-terrorism operations, cybercrime investigations, border security, organised criminal networks, arms trafficking and interstate offences.

State police formations would focus primarily on local law enforcement duties such as maintaining public order, enforcing state laws, preventing and detecting crimes within their jurisdictions and protecting lives and property.

Bamidele said one of the strongest features of the bill was the extensive safeguards inserted to prevent abuse of state police powers by political office holders.

According to him, governors would be constitutionally barred from deploying state police services for partisan, ethnic, religious, sectional or personal purposes.

“The Bill expressly prohibits the use of police powers for partisan, ethnic, religious, sectional or personal purposes,” he stated.

He added that governors would also be prohibited from directing police authorities to target individuals, political parties, groups or associations unlawfully.

The bill further provides for the establishment of independent State Police Service Commissions in each state to oversee recruitment, promotions, discipline and general administration.

To ensure nationwide professionalism and uniformity, the National Assembly would be empowered to prescribe minimum standards covering recruitment, training, promotions, discipline, accountability, firearms management, use of force, complaints procedures, data management and professional conduct.

One of the most debated aspects of the proposal concerns the circumstances under which the Federal Government may intervene in the operations of a state police service.

Bamidele clarified that federal intervention would only occur under exceptional situations, including a breakdown of public order, operational collapse of a state police service, serious violations of fundamental rights, electoral intimidation or threats to national security.

According to him, such intervention would require written authorisation by the president and would be subject to Senate oversight as well as judicial review.

“The intervention must be limited in scope and duration and remain subject to constitutional safeguards,” he said.

The bill stipulates that where intervention becomes necessary, the Federal Police Service may temporarily assume operational control of a state police service until stability is restored.

However, the legislation requires that such intervention be communicated to relevant authorities within 48 hours and remain open to challenge before the courts.

The proposal also introduces new procedures for police leadership appointments at both federal and state levels.

Under the bill, governors would appoint Commissioners of Police for their states based on recommendations from the National Police Council and subject to confirmation by their respective Houses of Assembly.

The commissioners would enjoy security of tenure and could only be removed after a fair hearing, recommendation by the National Police Council and approval by a two-thirds majority of the state legislature.

Similarly, the appointment of the Inspector-General of Police would require Senate confirmation, while removal from office would require a two-thirds resolution of the Senate following recommendations from the National Police Council.

Seconding the bill, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said he was initially opposed to state police but had since changed his position because of the worsening security situation across the country.

Abaribe argued that the realities confronting Nigeria now demanded innovative solutions capable of addressing local security challenges more effectively.

Former Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, also supported the proposal, saying he had consistently advocated state policing as a necessary component of Nigeria’s federal structure.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Monguno, similarly urged lawmakers to support the constitutional amendment, describing it as a practical response to the security pressures facing many parts of the federation.

Speaking after the passage of the bill, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended senators for what he described as painstaking and patriotic consideration of a historic piece of legislation.

Akpabio expressed confidence that the proposed reform would strengthen the fight against criminality, terrorism and banditry while bringing policing closer to local communities.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed the same legislation and it is expected to be ratified by at least two-thirds of state Houses of Assembly.

The legislation would usher in a new era of policing in Nigeria, shifting significant security responsibilities to the states while preserving federal authority over matters of national importance.

The bill is expected to trigger intense debate across the country in the coming weeks as supporters hail it as a long-awaited solution to Nigeria’s security challenges, while critics continue to raise concerns about the possibility of political interference at the sub-national level.

For now, however, the Senate’s action has moved the battle for state policing from theory to constitutional reality, opening a new chapter in Nigeria’s quest for a more effective and responsive security system.

