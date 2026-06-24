NAHCO Extends Qatar, Saudia, ASKY Deals, Signs FlyGabon Contract, Begins US Solar Export

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) has announced the extension of its contract with Qatar Airways, Saudia Airlines and ASKY, further consolidating its dominance in the ground handling segment of the aviation industry.

The company also signed a fresh contract with FlyGabon, a new entrant into the Nigerian aviation market, while announcing the commencement of solar cells export to the United States of America.

NAHCO, in a statement, disclosed that BGE (Nigeria) Solar FZE commenced the export of solar cells from Lagos to the United States in January 2026 using NAHCO facilities.

The project initially moved through scheduled carriers, including Lufthansa (LH), Ethiopian Airlines (ET), Turkish Airlines (TK), and DHL, with shipments ranging between 20, 30 and 50 tons per consignment through freight forwarding partners such as Access Freight and Ideal Royal.

NAHCO, which has always been the preferred choice for Qatar Airways, reached an understanding with the Middle-East giant to extend their partnership for a further three years.

The long-standing partnership between the company and Saudia Air will continue for the next five years after an agreement was reached by both parties.

NAHCO also extended its long-standing relationship with African regional operator, ASKY, for another three years.

Additionally, NAHCO secured a three-year contract with trending African carrier, FlyGabon, commencing October 2024 to September 2027.

The entry of FlyGabon into NAHCO’s fold aligns with the airline’s recent expansion into the Nigerian market, where it aims to provide seamless connectivity between West, Central, and Southern Africa.

The new signings were in addition to earlier contracts with other airline operators including Sky 7, Pioneer, Avia Green, Benani and the Aviation Clearing House.

These contracts come on the heels of NAHCO’s more than 40 years of unblemished service delivery in the Nigerian aviation industry.

The company had in January announced other contracts with global and domestic operators including European giants, Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. Also announced earlier in the year was the renewal contract with African reliable operator, Rwand Air.

The signing of the new contracts demonstrates NAHCO’s continued leadership of the ground handling segment of the aviation industry in the entire West Africa sub-region.

On the solar cells export, NAHCO is playing a critical role by providing end-to-end cargo handling services, including cargo acceptance, build-up, warehousing, and export processing.

NAHCO is also providing full aircraft handling services, ensuring seamless ground handling and on-time departures throughout the project as more carriers join the rapidly expanding business.

The Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi, expressed great pride in the company’s ability to secure long-term trust from such a diverse group of operators.

He stated that these contracts prove that NAHCO remains heads and shoulders above any other service provider in the industry.

“We are fully prepared to exceed the expectations of these new partners, drawing on more than 47 years of unblemished service to maintain its reputation for excellence,” Lasisi stated.

Speaking on the development, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun, emphasized that the company’s focus remains on value addition to its clients and shareholders.

Olumekun noted that the continuous deployment of new technology by the company ensures that NAHCO’s service delivery will only get better, providing the high-efficiency handling required for the precision operations of airlines.

“We remain committed to a strategy that prioritizes operational discipline and stakeholder happiness, ensuring that NAHCO continues to set the benchmark for safety and reliability in African aviation.

“The company continues to reinforce its dedication to the service of its partners and aiding connectivity for travellers across Africa, providing total handling solutions to these varied international and local partners,” he said.

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) is West Africa’s largest ground handling service provider, with presence in all the major Nigerian airports.