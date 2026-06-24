NGF Chair, Gov AbdulRazaq, Elected FORAF President, Seeks Better Integrated Africa, Inclusive Growth

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman/Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been elected as the President of the Forum of African Regions (FORAF).

Governor AbdulRazaq was elected alongside four regional vice-presidents for Central Africa, North Africa, East Africa and Southern Africa, a statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola, revealed .

The mandate of the Forum of Governors Regions/States of Africa is to accelerate socioeconomic development, deepen decentralisation and devolution, and position subnational governments as key drivers of continental integration and sustainable development.

The election was held on Monday in Tangier, Morocco, on the sidelines of the UCLG World Congress.

“We congratulate His Excellency, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, on his election as President of FORAF,” the body said on its website.

“He will be supported in this mission by the regional vice-presidents: Central Africa: Mr. Ousmanou Oumarou (Association of Regions of Cameroon); North Africa: Ms. Mbarka Bouaida (Association of Regions of Morocco); East Africa: Mr. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu County, Kenya); Southern Africa: Mr. Panyaza Lesufi (Gauteng Province, South Africa).”

The body said it is poised for a renewed governance to amplify the voice of African regions and strengthen decentralised cooperation across the continent.

In an address at a session during the event, Governor AbdulRazaq called for improved synergies among African nations, including subnational governments, to deepen development and sustainable growth.

“It has often been observed that geography has constrained economic integration in parts of Africa. However, history has also shown that visionary leadership, strategic investment, and regional cooperation can overcome geographical barriers,” he said.

“Around the world, nations have reduced the limitations imposed by geography through infrastructure, transport corridors, canals and other forms of connectivity that link people, markets, and opportunities.

“Africa has the capacity to do the same. By working together, investing in connectivity, and strengthening partnerships among our cities and regions, we can create sustainable linkages that support trade, innovation, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth.

“Tangier and Cape Town should not merely be seen as distant points on a map, but as anchors of a connected African future. This vision is achievable if we act collectively and embrace the spirit of cooperation that this Congress represents.”