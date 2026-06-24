  • Wednesday, 24th June, 2026

Experts Advocate Holistic Approach to Fatherhood at GMH Luxury Event

Life & Style | 25 seconds ago

Recognising the intense pressures faced by modern men in Nigeria’s fast-paced commercial capital, premium real estate firm GMH Luxury (Godmade Homes Limited) recently hosted Elite Men Code, a Father’s Day masterclass focused on men’s health, spirituality and finance.

The event brought together a panel of experts who shared practical insights with more than 70 guests on purposeful living and long-term wealth creation. Organisers said the initiative sought to connect conversations around luxury property investment with the personal development and discipline required to build and sustain generational wealth.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GMH Luxury, Ayoolanrewaju Kuyebi, said the principles of strong governance that underpin successful real estate projects should also apply to family life.

“As a brand, we believe the time has come to intentionally celebrate fathers, men and responsible male figures in society,” Kuyebi said. “We see increasing challenges affecting homes and families, making it more important than ever to equip fathers and men with the tools, values and mindset required to lead effectively and remain strong pillars within their homes.”

One of the speakers, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, President of The Billionaires Conclave, urged professionals to move beyond dependence on active income by building systems that generate wealth independently. He stressed the importance of creating structures that allow capital to produce value without constant personal involvement.

Also speaking, Dr. Oyeniyi Ayobami, Head of Medical Emergency at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), highlighted the health challenges associated with demanding work schedules. He encouraged men to prioritise preventive healthcare by incorporating regular wellness routines into their daily lives and maintaining access to essential medications and health reminders at home, in the office and while on the move.

Global Lead Pastor of Elevation Church, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, emphasised the importance of spiritual wellbeing, noting that clarity of purpose and inner strength are critical for navigating life’s pressures and supporting one’s family.

Established in 2015, GMH Luxury said it remains committed to initiatives that promote community development alongside its core business of delivering luxury residential properties.

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