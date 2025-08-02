Ibukun Awosika: My Goal Isn’t Just to Be Successful, But Multiply Success in Others 

In a world where personal ambition often overshadows collective progress, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika stands out as a rare breed and a trailblazer whose success is incomplete without lifting others along. The former Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria Limited; founder of The Chair Centre Group; Founder, Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy (IALA) as well as Founder of the African Marketplace, Dubai, has not only shattered glass ceilings in the corporate world, but she’s also dedicated her life to multiplying opportunities for others, especially women and young entrepreneurs. To her, success is not a private trophy but a shared legacy. In this engaging conversation, Awosika opens up about her passion for entrepreneurship, not just as a means to earn a living, but as a powerful tool for empowerment and transformation. She shares the values that shaped her, the lessons from her journey, and why building a strong, values-driven society must go beyond personal gain. For Awosika, entrepreneurship is not merely about profit, it’s a calling, a responsibility, and above all, a vehicle for liberation. Dike Onwuamaeze brings the excerpts:

Looking back, what core values shaped the woman you are today?

Looking back, I can confidently say that my life and leadership have been anchored on a few non-negotiable values. These are principles that were forged in me over the years through experience, conviction, and faith. They stem from the principles I was raised with, the leanings and convictions I’ve embraced throughout my journey, and the consistent guidance of my faith and belief system. These values have shaped the woman I’ve become, every decision I’ve made, every business I’ve built, and every life I’ve touched. They are Integrity: Integrity is the bedrock of my entire journey. I’ve always believed that it is possible to succeed without cutting corners. Cutting corners was never an option, and that conviction has sustained me across decades of leadership. I’ve built my life and businesses on doing what is right, not what is easy; purpose and value creation: I didn’t go into business primarily to make profit. I went in to solve problems and create lasting value. Purpose gives meaning to the work and keeps you grounded through every season, and self-awareness and excellence: Knowing who I am has helped me lead authentically and serve effectively. But self-awareness must be paired with excellence. If I say yes to anything, I give it my best. Also, courage and risk-taking: Boldness has defined my journey. I’ve stepped into rooms and roles where I didn’t feel ready, but I moved forward with faith and determination. You can’t build anything meaningful without courage; people and community: I’ve always valued people. You don’t succeed alone. Whether mentoring, building teams, or leading organizations, I believe in empowering others and creating space for everyone to thrive.

How do you balance your roles as a wife, mother, business leader and mentor?

I don’t see my roles as competing demands but as complementary parts of a meaningful life. Rather than compartmentalise my roles, I integrate them. My faith informs every decision: marriage, motherhood, leadership. I delegate and empower others; money and people working for me so I can attend to what truly matters. I bring my true self into every room: family, business, and mentoring. Honestly, I see my roles not as burdens to manage, but as expressions of purpose. That’s how I show up fully as a wife, mother, leader, and mentor.

What role has mentorship—both giving and receiving—played in your journey

Mentorship is a two‑way act of mutual connection and value. It is not transactional. Mentorship has been one of the most defining and sacred elements of my journey. I often say that we are not meant to walk alone, and I have been privileged to walk under the wisdom and covering of people who not only teach me, but also show me. Some were formal mentors who sat with me through difficult decisions, others were silent examples whose lives inspired me to rise. Their influence helped me avoid certain pitfalls and provided a sounding board that strengthened my convictions. This is why I invest deeply in others. When mentees reach out, I make time: I listen, pray and encourage them. I invite many into networks and cohorts. The 360 Executive series and TIWLC are some of such extended mentorship ecosystems. Through them, women learn to work together, give and receive support from each other. That, to me, is mentoring in action. When done right, mentorship will not only change a mentee’s life but also expand your own purpose and legacy.

What’s your approach to risk-taking in business?

Calculated obedience. That’s how I’d describe it. I don’t take risks for the sake of being bold, but I weigh them, I pray about them, I seek counsel, and I move when I believe it’s time. Starting The Chair Centre was a risk; leading First Bank as its first female Chairperson was a leap. But every step has been driven by purpose, not ego. I believe when you take the right risk with the right heart, backed by the right principles, you position yourself for transformational outcomes.

What drives your passion for entrepreneurship and empowering others?

Entrepreneurship to me is more than a means of livelihood; it is a vehicle of liberation. It gives people a sense of purpose and dignity and can potentially rewrite the story of entire communities. I’ve seen what happens when individuals, especially women, are given the tools to build. They don’t just earn; they empower. They educate their children, support others, and contribute meaningfully to society. That ripple effect is what keeps me going. It’s never just about the business; it’s about what the business enables. My entrepreneurial journey, from building The Chair Centre to sitting on a number of esteemed corporate boards, has taught me that true empowerment happens when people believe that their dreams are valid and that they are equipped to pursue them. That’s why I’m passionate about mentorship and about policy-level interventions that remove barriers. I don’t want to be successful alone. I want to multiply success in others. When I see someone I once mentored leading their own team or breaking barriers in their industry, that’s when I know the work is truly worth it.

What inspired the African Marketplace Dubai initiative?

The African Marketplace Dubai was born out of decades of observation, frustration, and ultimately, hope. I have walked alongside so many brilliant African and Caribbean entrepreneurs whose products, services, and ideas could rival any global standard, yet they remain unseen and unsupported; not because they lack quality, but because they lack economies of scale, sustainable access to the global market, and the right visibility. African Marketplace is a bold response to this critical need. I wanted to create a platform that aggregates a well-curated selection of such African businesses with export-ready products of international standards, fostering economic transformation, accelerating intra-African trade and driving job creation for our continent’s teeming youth population. However, beyond commerce, one key objective of African Marketplace is to change the perception of African excellence and redefine the narrative of the ‘Africa story’ through our culturally rich products, innovation and craftmanship. Dubai, being a global hub for trade, culture, and innovation, offered the ideal backdrop for this vision. But more than the location, it’s the heart behind the Marketplace that makes it different. It’s a call to action, a declaration that we are not waiting to be invited to global conversations. We’re building our tables, and we’re inviting the world to come see who we truly are.

Why Dubai? What does the city offer that aligns with your marketplace philosophy?

Dubai is a gateway city, a global crossroads for trade, tourism, and business with unparalleled trade infrastructure and footfall. By choosing Dubai, we are not just exporting our products and services; we are exporting our excellence to one of the world’s most strategic trade stages. The city gives us neutral ground and high visibility, positioning African and Caribbean entrepreneurs to be seen, respected and engaged in powerful ways. We are planting a flag that says: We belong here. We are global players. For far too long, the global narrative around Africa has been one-dimensional, defined by need, rather than by capacity; Aid rather than trade. African Marketplace Dubai 2025 is a deliberate response to that. African Marketplace is a visual declaration that we are creators of value, not just consumers of aid. It’s about giving our entrepreneurs a global voice and market presence. When buyers, investors, and stakeholders see the quality and innovation on display, they will begin to engage with us on new terms of dignity, excellence, and mutual value. That’s the shift we are catalysing. Our businesses are not defined by charity or survival; they are defined by creativity, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Through this platform, we are leading with quality. We are placing premium, export-ready products in front of discerning international buyers, not with apology, but with pride. From high-end fashion to cutting-edge tech, from agricultural innovation to cultural artistry, we are telling the full story of who we are and what we bring. The goal is not to impress, but to correct. To shift the lens from aid to trade, from scarcity to abundance, from raw potential to refined performance. This is African excellence delivered without compromise, without dilution and without the need for permission.

Have you formed any key partnerships with governments, trade agencies, or logistics companies in Africa and the Caribbean states for support of this initiative?

Yes, we are currently in conversations with a number of strategic partners, including government bodies, trade agencies, and logistics companies. While these conversations are still ongoing, the feedback and interest thus far, have been very positive. We’re optimistic these partnerships will significantly contribute to the overall success of this initiative. African Marketplace will reconnect continents, generations, cultures and commerce. Africa and the Caribbean have operated in fragmented silos, despite our shared histories and complementary strengths. This platform brings us together not just to trade goods, but to trade wisdom, stories, strategy, and solidarity. Inclusion, for us, is not ticking boxes; it’s creating a new model of prosperity that centers our people and empowers them to lead in the global economy. I see African Marketplace as a seed that will grow into a continent-wide mindset shift. When our entrepreneurs succeed globally, they hire locally. When diaspora communities see themselves reflected in global trade spaces, they invest more intentionally. When African and Caribbean businesses collaborate, we move from isolated progress to collective impact. This is how we build a future where opportunity isn’t limited to geography but is extended by vision, connection, and intentional platforms like AMP.

How does this project tie into your broader vision for African women and business?

At the core of everything I do whether in business, leadership, or advocacy, is a deep conviction that women are powerful agents of transformation. I’ve seen it time and again: when a woman rises, she doesn’t rise alone; she brings her family, her community, and often an entire ecosystem along with her. My broader vision has always been about unlocking that potential, creating structures where women are not just participating, but leading with confidence and competence. For too long, African women have been boxed into small narratives as traders, side hustlers, and support roles. But the truth is, they are visionaries, builders, and innovators, capable of thriving at the highest levels of global enterprise. African Marketplace was designed with intentional inclusivity at its heart. This platform showcases products and elevates the people behind them. We’ve made a deliberate effort to ensure women-led businesses are not only present but positioned for visibility, connection, and growth. I want African women to see themselves as rightful players in global trade, decision-makers, exporters, job creators. The Marketplace gives them a seat at the table, where their ideas, businesses and brilliance can be seen, heard, and invested in, on a global stage. This inaugural edition in November 2025 will lay a foundation for a second edition in November 2026 as proof of concept, paving the way for our long-term vision of a permanent African Marketplace in Dubai, where authentic and culturally rich African and Caribbean products will be available all year round. Additionally, we will continue to host these exhibitions annually to attract new and innovative brands. The ultimate goal is sustainability, where African and Caribbean businesses thrive consistently in global markets.

From your perspective, what are the biggest systemic barriers young and emerging African entrepreneurs face in scaling globally and how can they be dismantled?

One of the greatest systemic challenges young and emerging African entrepreneurs face is access—access to capital, access to the right networks, access to mentorship, and critically, access to global markets. Many of these young innovators have the drive, the ideas, and the resilience, but they are often trying to build within fragmented ecosystems that do not fully support their growth. They are navigating regulatory red tape, underdeveloped infrastructure, and limited visibility on the global stage. Even the most brilliant ideas can stall without the right scaffolding to support scale. These barriers are logistical as well as deeply structural. And if we do not address them intentionally, we risk leaving behind a generation of builders whose only limitation isn’t capacity, but opportunity. This is where platforms like the African Marketplace become both enabling and catalytic, taking local, export-ready products and services to global relevance. We are creating a space where young entrepreneurs can connect directly with buyers, investors, and collaborators who would otherwise be out of reach. We are curating a vibrant ecosystem that enables growth beyond borders!

What advice would you give to young African women trying to find their voice in a noisy world?

Be true to yourself and guard your identity. Know who you are in God and build from there. The world will offer many scripts, but your power lies in authenticity. Don’t wait for permission—equip yourself, find your tribe, and rise. Your voice matters, and when you use it with wisdom, it changes everything.

What would you say is your biggest legacy in corporate Nigeria so far?

If I’m remembered for anything, I hope it is for being a door-opener, for showing that excellence, character, and faith are not mutually exclusive in business. Whether it was leading as the first female Chairperson of First Bank or championing inclusion in boardrooms, I hope my legacy is that I made space for others.

Finally, what do you want to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered as a woman who walked with God, served with integrity and built with purpose. A woman who opened doors, tore down barriers and helped others rise. Legacy, to me, is not in monuments—it’s in lives changed. If generations after me can walk taller, dream bigger and believe deeper because of something I did or stood for, then I’ve done my part. My end game in life is to “Die Empty”