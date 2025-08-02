Firm Plans Employee Assistance Programme Summit, Wellness, Health Insurance

Employee Assistance Programme Summit, which focuses on employee wellness through social and health insurance, has been announced by Sages and Scribes Consultants.

The event is scheduled to hold on August 13 to14, 2025 in NECA HOUSE, Event Centre, Alausa, Ikeja under the theme, ‘Employee Wellness: The Imperative of Social and Health Insurance’.

The summit brings together HR professionals, insurers, healthcare providers, and policymakers with the aim of advancing discourse on employee wellness in the Nigerian workplace.

The Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) is a vital workplace benefit offered by employers to support employees and their immediate families.

EAPs provide timely, confidential interventions for a wide range of personal and work-related challenges—including stress, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, legal and financial issues, and family concerns.

Services typically include short-term counselling, legal advice, coping skills, and therapy sessions.

At its core, EAP is designed to enhance employee well-being, boost productivity and performance, and drive organisational sustainability and profitability.

It is therefore a strategic intervention needed in the current economic situation of the country.

As a pioneer in the EAP sector, Sages and Scribes Consultants has consistently championed employee wellness in Nigeria employing initiatives like monthly ‘Connect and Learn Series’ webinars and the publication of ‘The Optima,’ a widely-read wellness newsletter.

Since 2023, the outfit has organised Nigeria’s first and only annual EAP Summit, in collaboration with esteemed corporate partners such as the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) and the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA).

Among the strategic objectives of 2025 EAP Summit aims to emphasise the importance of holistic employee wellness, covering physical, mental, and social health; provide comprehensive insights into social and health insurance schemes and their role in employee well-being; highlight successful case studies and innovative approaches in employee wellness and insurance and formulate practical recommendations and policies to strengthen employee wellness and insurance coverage.

Participants will greatly benefit from the summit by accessing the latest trends and developments in employee wellness and insurance; connecting with industry leaders, peers, and stakeholders and acquiring frameworks for developing effective workplace wellness and insurance policies.

Other information on registration and partnership opportunities are available on the website of Sages and Scribes Consultants.