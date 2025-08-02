Award Winning Star Wizard Chan Set for His Debut Album, ‘Healers Chapel’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Award-winning singer and songwriter Wizard Chan is set for the release of his highly anticipated debut album, which he calls ‘Healers Chapel’. In an ecosystem where message is sacrificed for pleasure and depth is abandoned for glitz, Wizard Chan’s music stands tall as a distinctive offering that showcases the sonic richness and diversity of Nigerian music.

The project slated for September 3, 2025, will carry breathtaking music that cuts across different genres and showcases his versatility. Through vulnerable writing and moving melodies, the album will offer listeners a path to finding healing in the areas they crave.

Ahead of the album, he released ‘Oliver’, the fun hit single that straddles gyration and drill music to share his insatiable desire for success. ‘Healers Chapel’ is Wizard Chan’s best project yet and a leading contender for the Album of the Year prize. It’s his gift to all those who crave healing.

Since gaining mainstream success with his stunning single ‘Earth Song,’ Wizard Chan has distinguished himself as one of the most recognizable voices in Nigerian music scene, thanks to his artistry that’s shaped by reggae influences, hip hop, and his Ijaw cultural identity.

‘Earth Song’ won Headies Award 2023 Best Alternative Song and prepared listeners for his debut project ‘The Messenger’, which announced him as a prophet with a powerful message conveyed through his effortless genre-bending, captivating storytelling, and compelling melodies. His follow-up project, ‘The Time Traveller’, restated his versatility and made him one of the most sought-after voices in Nigerian music.

With his career at an all-time high, Wizard Chan has announced his debut album, which will be the biggest and clearest statement of his talent and ambition yet. Healing is personal, and Wizard Chan intends to use his journey to find solace to encourage listeners to embrace peace and find beauty that gives life meaning.