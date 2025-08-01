Vitel Wireless Rolls Out 50,000 SIM Cards, eSIMs

Vitel Wireless, a leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), has announced the official launch of its nationwide network services in Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday, the company stated that starting August 1 (today), it will release an initial batch of 50,000 SIM cards and eSIMs across all 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to selected subscribers, bringing reliable, affordable, and high-quality connectivity to millions of Nigerians.

This milestone, it said, marks its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape by providing accessible and seamless mobile services to both urban and rural communities.

Commenting on the launch, Executive Chairman of Vitel Wireless Limited, Kenneth Nwabueze, said: “We are excited to bring Vitel Wireless’s innovative services to Nigeria, a vibrant and dynamic country with immense potential. Our goal is to deliver dependable connectivity that enables Nigerians to connect, communicate, and thrive in the digital age. This rollout is just the beginning — we look forward to expanding our services and making a positive impact across the nation.”

According to the company, with a focus on innovation, affordability, coverage, and customer satisfaction, it aims to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth.

“More than half of the initial release will be made available through authorised retail outlets, Vitel Wireless Airport Kiosks, and mobile kiosks utilising Know Your Customer (KYC) verification via NIMC’s new SIM-NIN telecommunications registration platform.

“The remaining SIM cards will be allocated to subscribers for innovative value-added services, including Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, Safer Home AI camera systems (iSEEYOU), employment performance monitoring App (Oga-App), and location-based services solutions such as SecurMe and Push-My Location, among others. This initial deployment enables the company to rigorously test its network, optimise its MTN roaming partnership, and implement necessary adjustments prior to the full-scale launch in Q2 2025,” it added.