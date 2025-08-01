The Quiet Reformer: Ajayi Ushers in New Era at Nigeria’s DSS

With deep respect for due process, focus on civility, and adherence to intelligence-driven operations, the new Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, is returning the agency to its professional roots, write Emmanuel Addeh and Linus Aleke

A New Kind of Spy Chief

When Oluwatosin Ajayi assumed office as Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in August 2024, a few Nigerians outside intelligence circles probably recognised his name. But within the security community, Ajayi’s reputation was already firmly established.

After more than three decades of fieldwork across multiple state commands, he had earned himself a quiet reputation for being diligent, professional, and fiercely loyal to due process rather than to brute force, especially when it is not necessary.

Aware that he was brought in to make necessary but difficult changes, almost immediately, the new spy chief’s vision began to take shape. Not one for public spectacle, the reforms were subtle, strategic, and, most importantly, grounded in a clear philosophy that intelligence work must be silent, efficient, and lawful.

Having officially assumed duty on August 28, 2024, Ajayi had risen through the ranks of the DSS to the pinnacle of his career, having served as State Director in various states, including Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.

A well grounded professional, it is widely believed that his style of leadership not only mirrors his academic background in law and international relations, but also reflects his over three decades of experience on the field as an intelligence officer.

Return to Due Process

In a landscape where law enforcement agencies are often accused of overreach, the DSS under Ajayi has begun to chart a different course. Inside the agency, Ajayi began reinforcing internal compliance with legal standards, updated interrogation protocols, and re-emphasised the right of detainees.

In contrast to past years where prolonged detentions without trial drew public outrage, arrests under Ajayi became more aligned with court processes. Ajayi believed that for the DSS to regain public trust, it had to respect the same legal framework it was sworn to protect.

Not given to seeking the limelight and described by colleagues as calm, highly analytical, and inclusive, his approach has resonated widely within the agency, and results have already begun to show.

In fact, immediately he was announced as the next head of the service, DSS officers, once weighed down by internal rivalries and poor morale, responded enthusiastically to his appointment. In videos that later went viral, operatives were seen dancing in their locations, an uncommon display of joy in an agency known for its rigid culture. This wasn’t just about a new boss. It was about the hope of better leadership.

Ajayi leads by example. He has made it clear that misconduct will no longer be tolerated. Internal discipline has improved, and senior officers report a noticeable increase in professionalism across command structures.

Collaboration, Not Competition

One of Ajayi’s more understated successes has been his effort to rebuild working relationships between the DSS and other security agencies. Under previous leadership, inter-agency rivalry often led to duplication of duties and turf wars.

Ajayi quickly moved to build bridges. He strengthened ties with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), coordinated operations with military and police commands, and improved intelligence-sharing protocols. Since then, results have been smoother, joint missions are now more coordinated.

By reducing operational overlap, eliminating unnecessary power struggles, and fostering a new culture of mutual respect among Nigeria’s hitherto fragmented security services, the results have been phenomenal, even though a lot still needs to be done.

Measured Force over Raw Power

For starters, Ajayi’s DSS doesn’t storm courtrooms. It doesn’t disregard court orders, at least none in the public space. And it no longer deploys to scenes just to intimidate. This shift appears deliberate. Under his watch, the agency has turned away from public-facing shows of force and instead embraced measured, legally justified action. This approach has helped reduce public tension.

Preemption versus Reaction

Interestingly, providing timely and actionable intelligence to nip security threats in the bud is a cornerstone of the DSS’s strategy. This means that the DSS can preempt terrorist attacks, disrupt criminal networks, and maintain public safety, while operating within the bounds of the law.

This proactive approach, underpinned by a commitment to the rule of law makes the DSS a compelling example of how law enforcement agencies can effectively balance security objectives with human rights and the rule of law.

This new dawn of excellent covert operations, has provided timely and actionable intelligence that has continuously under Ajayi helped the military and other security agencies in the country to frustrate the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, marauding invaders, secessionist agitators, transnational organised criminal syndicates, among others.

Righting the Wrongs

Beyond doing the core job which he was picked for, Ajayi continues to right the wrongs done by some officials of the DSS in the course of their work. Just recently, precisely on Saturday, 19 July 2025, the Director General of the DSS, Ajayi demonstrated his avowed respect for human rights by releasing a suspect, Abdulyakini Salisu, who had been in the DSS custody since 2022.

This gesture came two months after paying N20 million as compensation to another Jos-based businessman who was unintentionally shot as a result of mistaken identity during an operation in 2016. The release of Salisu brought to 12 the number of suspects released in July alone.

Unlike in the past, the DSS also tendered an apology to Salisu, while the Director General directed that he be paid N10 million as initial compensation, with additional support underway. The gesture, a source said, was a form of remorse by the Service to the victim, who, before his arrest, operated a stone quarry on the Zuba–Kaduna expressway.

The Intelligence Czar also directed that Salisu, like other former detainees released in the past, should enjoy free medical services at the DSS hospital for as long as he wishes. Salisu is the third celebrated case of several other suspects set free by the DSS since Ajayi assumed office.

On July 1, 2025, Ajayi ordered the payment of an undisclosed amount as compensation to 11 suspects, amongst whom were Mohammed Adamu, Adamu Abubakar, Mohammed Bindi, and Baba Kura Mallam, who were arrested in Osun state on terrorism-related charges.

To ensure that innocent citizens are not unjustly hounded in its detention facility on trumped-up charges without verifiable evidence, the DG directed that all operatives involved in the embarrassing arrests of the released suspects should be made to face internal disciplinary action.

Besides, the case of a 400-level Computer Science student at Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Mohammed Ciroma Jr, was also reviewed, and the DG ordered the Service to assist in Ciroma’s reinstatement to his school, with a promise of a full scholarship to be funded by the Service.

“When the committee set up by the DG drew his attention to the cases of the artisans and the Jos-based businessman, among many other cases, he ordered the committee to expedite action on their cases, which led to the quick resolution of their cases from among the several cases before the committee.

“The DG gave a clear directive that he wouldn’t mind the source of any information bordering on the plight of persons who were unjustly detained by the Service. In fact, he ordered his public relations department to update him on reports – no matter the source – on persons who may have been unjustly detained or unfairly treated by the DSS,” an insider said.

For those who have followed him closely, the nationalistic activities of the DSS boss did not come as a surprise. Ajayi, on assumption of office in August 2024, promised to reform the service to make it more covert and efficient while demonstrating utmost respect for human rights.

“The DG would always tell his officers that he is committed to President Bola Tinubu’s charge that under his administration, no citizen should be made to suffer any human rights abuse. It is noteworthy that the DSS DG has not claimed that there were no abuses in the past. Of course, during operations, security agencies the world over make mistakes.

“What the DG has done is to say that we are fallible because we are humans. But, whenever we realise our mistakes, we shall be man enough to own up, apologise, and, where possible, pay compensation,” another source stressed.

Deploying Actionable Intelligence

Without doubt, most success stories of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies across all theatres of operations in recent times have not been unconnected with the actionable intelligence provided by the DSS under the leadership of Ajayi.

For instance, just last week, troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces, backed by intelligence support from the DSS, eliminated no fewer than 45 bandits terrorising communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Security sources said the bandits were killed in the Iburu community during an intelligence-led ambush operation. The sources further disclosed that the DSS, on intercepting intelligence that the terrorists, riding several motorcycles, were advancing to attack Iburu and neighbouring villages, quickly alerted soldiers on standby.

According to the sources, a gunfight ensued, with the troops killing at least 45 terrorists. The sources quoted the villagers as saying that they counted at least 40 dead bodies believed to be those of the bandits. They also counted dozens of the bandits’ motorcycles, which were destroyed during the gunfight.

Also, on July 22, the Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, John Bakeni, praised the DSS and the Nigerian Army for successfully rescuing Reverend Father Alphonsus Afina, who was kidnapped on June 1 by Boko Haram insurgents. Abducted alongside the priest were an unspecified number of fellow travellers on the Liman Kara-Gwoza road in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

Bishop Bakeni, who doubles as the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, applauded the gallantry and intelligence of the DSS operatives who rescued the 11 persons unhurt.

In the same vein, DSS operatives in Zamfara state, also with support from troops of the Nigerian Army, rescued 32 kidnap victims in Shinkafi LGA of the state. Security sources disclosed that the rescued victims included 27 women and five young boys, who had spent between two and four months in captivity.

Accolades for the Spy Chief

Ajayi’s work at the organisation hasn’t gone unnoticed. Indeed, the man has continued to receive widespread commendation for his leadership, operational efficiency, and commitment to human rights.

Civil society organizations, including the Center for Human Rights and Accountability Network (CHRAN) and Civil–Military Cooperation (CIMICO), have lauded the DSS under his watch for preempting major kidnappings, arresting dangerous criminal elements, and recovering large quantities of ammunition across the country.

Recently, CHRAN particularly praised the Service for foiling a planned kidnap during the Eid El-Kabir festivities in Akwa Ibom, describing the DSS’ arrest of sea pirate gang leaders as a major breakthrough. Similarly, CIMICO applauded the DSS for arresting gunrunners and kidnappers in coordinated operations spanning Abuja, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, and Akwa Ibom, highlighting the prevention of potentially disastrous attacks.

Beyond operational feats, Ajayi has won public praise for upholding justice through the release of wrongly detained individuals and compensation of victims.

Besides, Ajayi’s transparent posture and commitment to human rights reforms, such as banning public display of arms and setting up a review panel for inherited cases are being seen as signals of a more humane and professional DSS under his leadership.

Going Forward

In a country where security institutions have a generally bad reputation, Ajayi’s leadership at the DSS reflects a quiet but firm departure from the past. His reforms firmly grounded in intelligence-led operations, institutional accountability, and a rare openness to redress have not only disrupted criminal networks but also rekindled public confidence in the agency.

By matching operational success and brutal efficiency with a commitment to human rights, Ajayi is redefining what it means to lead a modern intelligence service in a democracy.