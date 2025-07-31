HURIWA Slams S’East Govs over Rising Insecurity, Leadership Vacuum in Region

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised governors in the South-east zone over a disturbing “leadership vacuum” amid escalating bloodshed, ritual killings, and general insecurity gradually turning the region into a war zone.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA condemned recent violent incidents across the region, including the massacre in Arondizuogu, fresh attacks in Ehime Mbano, and the ritual killing of a pregnant nurse in Anambra State.

According to HURIWA, at least seven persons were slaughtered in coordinated attacks on Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno communities in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, allegedly by suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives.

Onwubiko stated, “What happened in Arondizuogu is not just a crime, it is an affront to our collective conscience. These victims were not just statistics—they were fathers, mothers, youths, and children. They were our people. The silence from political leaders is not just shameful, it is dangerous.”

The group specifically criticised the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, for failing to visit the affected communities or issue a public statement. It stated that while residents mourned the losses, the governor was seen hosting the Super Falcons in Abuja.

“This is the height of insensitivity and a clear indication of the disconnect between the political elite and the suffering masses,” HURIWA said.

The group also condemned a recent daylight invasion in Umualuaku, Ehime Mbano, where gunmen reportedly laid siege to the community, trapping residents inside their homes—a development HURIWA described as a sign of growing insurgency in the region.

Beyond the violent attacks, HURIWA expressed outrage over the ritual murder of a pregnant nurse in Ogbunike, Anambra State, whose dismembered body was found in a soakaway. Police investigations revealed that her body parts were sold to native doctors, and a female suspect had been arrested.

In another incident in Enugu, the group cited the escape of a traditional healer, Obi Obieze, after decomposing corpses were discovered in his compound. The case, which involved the abduction of a 13-year-old girl, according to HURIWA, had been quietly dismissed by state authorities.

“These incidents confirm the entrenchment of ritual killings and organ trafficking in the region,” the group said. “It is a complete moral collapse and a failure of law enforcement,” it added.