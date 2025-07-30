AICL GMD, Tamuno, Chairs CIoD Abuja Members’ Evening, Urges Directors to Lead Economic Transformation through Collaboration

In a strong call to action for Nigeria’s business leaders, Her Excellency Amb. Dr. Maureen Tamuno, Ph.D., MCioD, Group Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), chaired the Abuja Members’ Evening hosted by the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria, delivering a passionate address that highlighted the urgent need for collaborative leadership and strategic economic stimulation.

Themed “From Control to Collaboration: Reimagining Leadership Mindsets for a New Generation,” the event brought together corporate executives, policymakers, and governance experts at Anthill Apartments, Abuja, to reflect on the future of leadership in Nigeria.

In her remarks,Amb Tamuno emphasized the need to move away from the era of siloed leadership, noting that Nigeria’s economy depends on collaboration across sectors, regions, and generations. She urged directors to seek out partners, build trust, and stimulate growth through strategic alliances. Her remarks also echoed the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing the importance of inclusive economic policies, private sector participation, and sustainable development as pathways to national prosperity.

Drawing from her experience representing Nigeria in four Caribbean nations, she reminded guests that Nigeria holds immense potential—not just for its people, but for the global African diaspora.

“In the Caribbean, they dream of returning to Nigeria. The Motherland is here—but we must make it viable. As directors, you are the engine room of this transformation. Let us build industries, create opportunities, and grow businesses that support our future.”She said.

She never ceases to describe the unwavering support and determination of the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, in transforming the FCT into a modern, investment-friendly capital.Always highlighting his bold leadership, commitment to infrastructure renewal, and drive for institutional reform as key pillars of progress.

Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji,President and Chairman of the governing council,CIoD described the theme as timely, noting that the business landscape is being reshaped by digital transformation, shifting generational values, and the demand for more inclusive leadership. He emphasized that control-based leadership models are no longer sufficient, calling on directors to listen, empower, and adapt to the fast-evolving world around them.

The event also featured an insightful keynote presentation by Mrs. Rose Eshiett, M.CIoD, CEO of Maroto Energy Consult, who shared practical strategies for adaptive leadership within Nigeria’s fast-changing energy sector.

Alhaji Tijjani M.Borodo LLM FCIoD,Immediate Past President,,Alhaji Lamis S. Dikko, F.CIoD, Second Vice President, CIoD Nigeria,Mrs Amina Oyagbola,F.CIoD, First Vice President, Mrs. Chukwurah Nwando Chairman, CIoD Abuja Zone and other notable dignitaries are in attendance.

The evening concluded with lively networking, knowledge-sharing, and renewed commitments to repositioning leadership in Nigeria for sustainable economic development.