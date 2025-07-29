LAPO MfB Champions Youth Empowerment with TEDx Events

Sunday Ehigiator

In a bold move to deepen its commitment to youth development and sustainable innovation, LAPO Microfinance Bank has announced its sponsorship of two high-impact, youth-centred events, TEDxZamaru and TEDxEnugu.

The bank, renowned for its inclusive financial services and grassroots outreach, said the sponsorship aligns with its strategic support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 4 (Quality Education), Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

According to a statement signed by the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at LAPO, Oluremi Akande, the two TEDx events, independently organised offshoots of the globally renowned TED conference, will serve as powerful platforms for young Nigerians to exchange bold ideas, drive community-based innovation, and inspire collective action for national development.

He said, “Our partnership with TEDxZamaru and TEDxEnugu reflects our enduring commitment to youth development and nation-building. We are investing in platforms that shape future leaders and entrepreneurs, people who will drive Nigeria’s economic and social progress. For LAPO MfB, this represents more than a sponsorship; it is a deliberate effort to foster a knowledge-driven society anchored in innovation, empowerment, and shared prosperity.

“This isn’t the bank’s first foray into the TEDx ecosystem. LAPO MfB previously supported TEDxLagos and TEDxUNIMED, where its involvement helped amplify conversations around inclusive finance, gender equity, and the role of innovation in driving grassroots transformation.”