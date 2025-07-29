Genesis Partners Global Citizen to Boost Clean Energy Access in Nigeria

Peter Uzoho

Genesis Energy, a pan-African clean energy infrastructure development and asset management company has announced a strategic partnership with Global Citizen, an international advocacy organisation, as a campaign policy partner on its ‘Scaling Up Renewables in Africa Campaign’.

The landmark agreement—formalised during an exclusive high-level event in London—underscores Genesis Energy’s commitment to the African energy sector by driving investment and policy change for cleaner communities, industries, and a sustainable future, while also supporting global efforts to attract investment in clean energy and bolster energy access.

Through this partnership, Genesis Energy and Global Citizen will collaborate on a unifying, energy-focused campaign that accelerates access to clean energy and amplifies climate solutions.

Leveraging Global Citizen’s advocacy platform and extensive global network, the campaign will engage government leaders, donors, civil society, and private sector actors to mobilise resources and shape policy that enables a just energy transition in Africa.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Energy, Mr. Akinwole II Omoboriowo, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to accelerating sustainable clean energy access and the company’s mission of “Lighting Up Africa One Community at a Time”.

He remarked: “At GENESIS Energy, we believe clean, reliable energy is the foundation of economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability. Through our partnership with Global Citizen, we are raising awareness and championing clean energy’s vital role in closing Africa’s energy gap.”

Co-Founder and Chief Policy, Impact, and Global Affairs Officer, Global Citizen, Michael Sheldrick. stated, “Access to clean, reliable and affordable energy is essential to driving economic development and remains a critical lever in the global fight to eradicate extreme poverty.

“Together, with GENESIS Energy we’re committed to supporting an energy transition that delivers returns – creating jobs, scaling private capital, driving policy change and expanding access to reliable power for millions.”