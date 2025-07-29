  • Tuesday, 29th July, 2025

Eterna’s Revenue Jumps 71% to N313.6bn, Firm  Ratifies New Leadership

Business | 1 hour ago

Peter Uzoho 

Eterna Plc, a prominent Nigerian oil and gas downstream player has reported a strong financial turnaround for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with  a 71 per cent increase in revenue, growing from N183.3 billion in 2023 to N313.6 billion in 2024, despite a volatile operating environment. 

The company disclosed these results at its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders also ratified important board appointments and strategic resolutions to support future growth.

It said gross profit rose by 136 per cent to N39.9 billion, while profit before tax stood at N4.48 billion, marking a significant recovery from the N11.9 billion pre-tax loss recorded in the previous year.

Shareholders at the AGM commended the company’s resilience and strategic direction, expressing confidence in the leadership team and its ability to drive sustainable growth in the evolving energy landscape.

Speaking during the meeting, Chairman of Eterna, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, highlighted the company’s performance as evidence of its operational discipline and strategic focus.

“Our 2024 performance is a direct result of decisive leadership, strong execution, and the unwavering commitment of our people. As we deepen our footprint across energy value chains, we remain guided by a strategy that prioritizes growth, resilience, and innovation,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.