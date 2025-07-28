Caverton Marine Celebrates Naval Architect’s Victory

One of Caverton’s talented naval architects has emerged victorious in a prestigious paper competition organised by the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME), Western Europe Section. The winning paper, titled, “Electrification of Inland Waterway Transportation in Lagos State,” showcases ground-breaking solution for sustainable marine mobility, an initiative that resonates deeply with Caverton Marine’s vision for a greener future.

The paper, authored by David C. Okafor, delves into the electrification of inland waterways transportation in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city. With the city’s rapidly growing population and increasing traffic congestion, Okafor’s research investigates the feasibility and benefits of transitioning from conventional petrol-powered ferries to electric-powered vessels. This transition not only aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also to enhance operational efficiency and reliability in Lagos’ underutilised inland waterways.

Speaking of the feat, CEO Caverton Offshore Support Group, the parent company of Caverton Marine, Bode Makanjuola said, “We are immensely proud of David’s achievement. His innovative approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and the advancement of marine technology. This recognition from SNAME underscores our dedication to exploring and implementing eco-friendly solutions in the maritime sector and ferry design and transportation in particular.”

According to Makanjuola, such revolutions are at the heart of Caverton’s partnership towards integrating innovative electric board systems into its water transportation project in Lagos.

“It is in line with these innovative strategies that Caverton Marine partnered with ExploMar (Suzhou) Energy Technology Co. Ltd. China to integrate cutting-edge electric outboard systems into its OMIBUS passenger ferries. Commissioned by the Lagos State government, these ferries are designed to revolutionize public transportation in the region, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional petrol-powered vessels,” he said.