  Saturday, 26th July, 2025

Budding Talent, Kelechi Ofor: His Biography, Artistry, Discography

Life & Style | 9 minutes ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Kelechi Ofor, known professionally as Gkingmusik is a Nigerian singer, blogger, writer, artist manager, digital distributor, music promoter, record label owner and founder of popular indigenous music websites, Gkingmusik.com. Born in Lagos Nigeria to Mr. Anthony Ofor and Late Mrs. Bibiana Ofor of Nnewi South Local Government Area Anambra State, he attended Howard Nursery/ Primary School, Badagry Grammer School and Gracewell Academy, Lagos State.

He studied Maritime Management at Global Marine Accademy, and Accounting at Anambra State University in 2013.

Kelechi obtained his Sea Fairer Mandatory Course Certificate at 2014. He began his career as a blogger in 2012 when he was running a blog website and migrated to Gkingmusik.com, a streaming an entertainment website launched 1st October, 2018.

Gkingmusik has released one album which comprises of 10 tracks featuring Prince Ky, 2Az, Khing zhar and other artist. And release On Colos as a single track 2024. Gkingmusik released his first album titled Feelings on 19 June 2022. Track list includes Vibration, Call on Me, Lonely, Celebration, Aye, Fool for Love, This Life, Wonder Why, Booty Booty, Am Sorry. A graduate of Anambra State University, Kelechi was born 22nd Nov 1991. He lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria and finds his turf on Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae and R&B.

