Climate Change Act: Assessing Buhari’s Unsung Legacy

Sam Ifeanyi Onuigbo reflects on ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s pivotal Climate Change Act, examining its lasting impact on Nigeria’s environmental policy and global standing.

He had withheld assent to the Climate Change Bill in 2019. As one given to meticulous observation, he noted some grey areas that required clarity for operators of the law. It is painful to speak of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari in the past tense.

But, when news of the passing of the late President reached me, my mind immediately flashed to his climate change legacy. As if driven by an unseen force, I found my gaze fixed on the framed photograph hanging on the wall of my office: It was the picture of that historic scene on 22 September 2016, at the United Nations Headquarters, New York during the 71st United Nations General Assembly, where I stood beside him alongside Abubakar Malami, then Attorney General and Minister of Justice; former Minister of Environment, Amina J Mohammed currently, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations; former Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama; Abdulrahman Dambazzau, Minister of Interior; Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser; Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Solid Minerals; Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, Governor of Zamfara State; Senator Sabi Abdullahi, currently, the Minister of State for Agriculture; among so many others as he signed the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

As a legislator at the time, I was both inspired and burdened. Inspired, because here was a President aligning Nigeria with the world’s most pressing cause; burdened, because I knew how much work lay ahead to translate these pledges into law and policy.

Yet, true to his word, Buhari ensured that Nigeria ratified the Paris Agreement by 2017.

He pushed for a National Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification framework, a technical feat that richer nations still struggle with. Behind the scene, Buhari’s administration crafted sector- specific plans, targeting oil and gas, agriculture, and power, with a becoming pragmatism that balanced economic growth and ecological responsibility. Few appreciated then, how revolutionary it was: A fossil-fuel dependent nation voluntarily committing to a low carbon future.

I recall how his hands, weathered by decades of service, moved with deliberate precision as he appended his simple, but elegant signature on that far-reaching agreement.

At that point, the tip of his pen touching that document carried a huge significant weight that most people would never understand.

To me, we have lost, not just a president, but the architect of Nigeria’s environmental conscience.

That was the essence of the man: he planted trees, whose shade, he knew he may never sit under. The transformation that followed was nothing short of remarkable.

As I continue to reflect on the passing of the late President, I find myself drawn to memories of our work together on what was to become one of his most enduring legacies, the Climate Change Act of 2021.

The journey through this landmark legislation began long before its eventual presidential assent. It spanned multiple National Assembly plenaries, and overcoming numerous obstacles that would have deterred a less determined nation.

At the onset, when the Climate Change Bill was first introduced, during the 6th Assembly, the concept of climate legislation was still novel in Nigeria’s political discourse. It was often misunderstood or dismissed as being secondary to more pressing economic concerns.

By the time I was appointed Chairman, House Committee on Climate Change–in the 8th Assembly–by the then Speaker, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara, I was aghast. However, the defining moment that fired my resolve to pursue and achieve a Climate Change Act, was COP 21 in Paris, France, during which the Paris Agreement on Climate Change was adopted.

The head of that delegation was the late President Buhari. Other prominent participants were the then Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, Amina J Mohammed and others.

At an event sponsored by Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment (GLOBE) at the French Parliament, as part of the COP21, Parliamentarians were enjoined to return to their home country’s Parliament and sponsor legislations on climate change so as to provide the legal framework to guide their nations in achieving the lofty goals contained in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

As it turned out, that charge by speakers at that GLOBE event was like a tonic. I resolved to work hard to realise the national and international objectives or goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The collective insights gleaned from those climate change events, including my personal observation of the drying up of five out of the six springs in my native Obuohia Obi-Ibere, Ikwuano, spurred me to sponsor the Climate Change Bill.

Records at the National Assembly show that, the bill experienced sluggish progression. It was rejected successively in the 6th and 7th Assemblies. And, even in the 8th Assembly, when I sponsored it again and it passed, assent was declined by the late President.

Then, in the 9th Assembly, I reworked and reintroduced the Climate Change Bill, and followed it up with a lot of coordination, expanded collaboration with different critical stakeholders in the executive, the private sector, and within the parliament. These critical stakeholders were drawn from some Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), the Academia, and Civil Society Organizations.

Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, exercised admirable leadership through his evident support and encouragement. He was ably assisted by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and other members of the 9th National Assembly in delivering this important legislation. The Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, provided immeasurable support and guidance.

In view of past multiple setbacks that befell the Bill, there were moments when I wondered whether that critical legal framework for Nigeria’s sustainable future would ever see the light of day.

But, when President Buhari showed decisive leadership by signing the bill into law on November 17, 2021, everything changed. That day remains etched in my memory, not just as a professional milestone, but as a testament to what could be achieved when visionary leadership aligns with legislative perseverance and individual doggedness. The President’s action was more than ceremonial; it was transformative. By affixing his signature, he did not merely enact a piece of legislation, he positioned Nigeria as a serious participant in the global climate change conversation.

Consequently, he ensured that Nigeria would no longer be a passive observer, but an active contributor to the continuing search for solutions.

Not many will know the depth of President Buhari’s engagement with the substance of the bill. In the background, he displayed a keen understanding of its implications, asking probing questions about how it would address the real challenges faced by Nigerians.

From farmers grappling with desertification and drought, resulting in herders’ migration from the North towards coastal communities, and rising sea levels and ravaging gully erosion in the South-East. His concern was practical and rooted in the lived experiences of ordinary citizens. He wanted assurances that this would not become another bureaucratic exercise, but a tangible instrument of evident and measurable progress.

The immediate impact of the Climate Change Act was profound: For the first time, Nigeria had a comprehensive legal framework to guide its environmental policies, complete with mechanisms for accountability and measurable targets. Section 1 of the Act “Provides a framework for achieving low greenhouse gas emission (GHG) inclusive green growth and sustainable economic development by mainstreaming climate actions in line with national development priorities.” Section 3(1) “established the National Council on Climate Change …, which shall be vested with powers to make policies and decisions on all matters concerning climate change in Nigeria,” and provided the institutional backbone needed to coordinate action across federal and sub-national governments.

Late President Buhari appointed Dr. Salisu Dahiru as the pioneer Director General of the Secretariat of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) on 25 July, 2022, and inaugurated the council on September 22, 2022. No longer would the approach to climate issues be fragmented, reactionary, or in silos. Nigeria now has a clear, strategic pathway toward sustainable development.

On the world stage, the difference was palpable. As Nigeria’s delegation carried a new sense of purpose and credibility. We were no longer attending merely to voice concerns, but to share our progress and contribute to global solutions. At COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, our role had evolved even further. Nigeria was significantly instrumental in the creation of the Loss and Damage Fund- a groundbreaking financial mechanism designed to support vulnerable nations facing the worst impacts of climate change. This achievement was probably the direct result of President Buhari’s foresight in equipping Nigeria with the legal and policy tools to engage meaningfully on the world stage.

At home, the Act enabled concrete actions that are already making a world of difference. The North East Development Commission (NEDC), where I now serve as a Member of the Governing Board, has integrated the Act’s provisions into its operations and activities.

For instance, ecological restoration, which is part of its major mandate, ensures that climate resilience remains central to our efforts in rebuilding communities affected by conflict, flooding and environmental degradation.

Across the country, states are developing their own climate action plans and governance template aligned with the national framework, thereby creating a cohesive strategy that transcends political and geographical divides.

Perhaps, and most importantly, the Act unlocked new opportunities for green investment, in line with Section 15, which established the Climate Change Fund. Section 26(1) stipulates, “The Secretariat shall, with the approval of the Council, advise the MDAs responsible for regulating education curriculum in Nigeria on the integration of climate change into the various disciplines and subjects at all educational levels.”

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, underpinned by the legal instrument provided by the Climate Change Act, has attracted significant international funding, including a $3 billion commitment to support our transition to cleaner energy sources. These are not abstract figures, they represent jobs, infrastructure, and a healthier environment for future generations.

President Buhari’s leadership in this area was characteristically understated, but profoundly impactful. He did not seek accolades for signing the Climate Change Act, nor did he use it as a political tool. His motivation was simple: To do what was right for Nigeria’s long-term benefit. His willingness to champion a cause whose full benefits may not be realised for decades speak volumes about his character and vision.

The lesson from President Buhari’s assent of the Climate Change Act is that true leadership is not about grand gestures, but about making the difficult decisions and sacrifices that shape a better tomorrow.

In the quiet determination with which he advanced this cause, he demonstrated the very best essence of public service.

This author was again privileged to witness his robust leadership at COP 22 in Marrakesh, Morocco, where President Buhari embraced the Paris Agreement’s implementation as a gateway to sustainable transformation. “We welcome the entry into force of the Paris Agreement on 4th November 2016,” he said, describing the next phase as an opportunity “to reorientate our economies, to build inclusive, sustainable societies that respond to climate change and support Sustainable Development Goals.” That message reflected both optimism and urgency.

In 2018, during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, President Buhari spoke on the interconnected challenges of climate, conflict, and economic recovery. His emphasis on rebuilding Nigeria’s Northeast and other affected regions demonstrated a holistic understanding of climate resilience.

“We call for continued partnership in addressing threats from violent extremists in the Sahel/Sahara region; the Lake Chad Basin and the Gulf of Guinea; and the rehabilitation of the insurgencyravaged Northeast of Nigeria,” he urged, reinforcing the impact of climate change on national and regional stability.

President Buhari clearly understood the danger ahead: Namely, that Lake Chad was not just drying up, but that it was taking with it the livelihoods of millions and fueling the desperation that breeds extremism. He saw the nexus between our disappearing forests and the conflicts over grazing lands. His vision extended beyond quarterly GDP reports to the Nigeria that our grandchildren would inherit.

I recall his address, delivered through the then Environment Minister, Mohammed H. Abdullahi, where he framed the disaster not as an isolated event, but also as a warning. “Our people and nations are on the line,” he declared. The blame game, he insisted, had to end. It was a moment of moral clarity that resonated deeply with me, a reminder that leadership meant speaking the hard truths.

One other enduring climate change legacy is Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, the first of its kind in Africa which was launched in 2021. It was vintage Buhari: Ambitious, yet well grounded, targeting universal energy access by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2060.

Although critics dubbed it unrealistic, those of us who worked closely on environmental policy understood its brilliance. By tying climate action to energy poverty reduction, he made the case that sustainability and development were not mutually exclusive. His plan envisioned solar powered villages, campuses, industries running on clean energy, and a future where Nigeria’s youth could thrive without fleeing to polluted cities or risking desert crossings and voyages to Europe.

As I mourn his passing, I take solace in the fact that his legacy lives on through the enduring impact of this signature legislation. The Climate Change Act is more than a policy achievement; it is a foundation upon which Nigeria can build an environmentally healthy, sustainable and prosperous future. The trees we plant today, the emissions we reduce, and the communities we protect will stand as living tributes to a leader, who saw beyond the immediate horizon.

Yet, for all these achievements, what I remember most is the man behind them. The way his voice would mellow when speaking of Lake Chad, as if mourning an old friend. The commitment when demanding climate finance from reluctant Western nations. His unshakable conviction that Nigeria could lead Africa’s green revolution while lifting millions from energy poverty.

We cannot continue to lament, but pray. May his soul find eternal rest, and may we honour his memory by upholding the values of diligence, foresight, and selfless service that he embodied through the faithful implementation of the Climate Change Act. The work continues, but it is work made easier by the foundation that the man Buhari helped to lay.

-Onuigbo, a former member of the House of Representatives, writes from Abuja.