Nigeria Becomes First Country to Complete AfCFTA Five-year Implementation Review

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Federal Government of Nigeria has completed its first 5-Year Implementation Assessment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), in line with Article 28 of the Agreement.

This milestone underscores Nigeria’s ongoing leadership in regional integration and commitment to building a competitive, inclusive, and diversified economy under the AfCFTA framework.

In March 2025, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, inaugurated the AfCFTA Country Coordinating Committee (CCC), which includes over 20 key MDAs and private sector institutions.

The CCC serves as the national platform for coordinating implementation, negotiations, and domestication of AfCFTA commitments.

The review—led by the ministry and with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Bureau for Africa —focused on Nigeria’s implementation of the AfCFTA Framework Agreement and Phase I Protocols: Trade in Goods (TIG), Trade in Services (TIS), and Dispute Settlement (PRPSD). MDAs evaluated institutional readiness, capacity needs, and policy alignment, contributing to concrete, actionable recommendations.

The assessment identified significant opportunities for accelerated progress through stronger coordination, capacity building, and enhanced private sector participation.

The findings will guide the CCC’s work programme, inform institutional performance benchmarks, and refine Nigeria’s national implementation strategy. The minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to driving reforms, ensuring accountability, and unlocking the full benefits of AfCFTA for Nigeria’s sustainable growth.